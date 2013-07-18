Emmys 2013 winners and losers: ’30 Rock,’ ‘Homeland,’ ‘The Office’

Every year the Emmy award nominations arrive with a slew of surprises and snubs, and this year is no different. 2013 may be remembered as the Year of the Louis C.K., as the comedian was among the big winners of today’s nominees, alongside the recently departed “30 Rock,” Showtime’s “Homeland” and HBO’s “Veep.” Meanwhile, “New Girl,” “The Office,” “The Americans” and “Boardwalk Empire” are among the projects feeling disappointment this morning.

Check out all the winners and losers below. What was the biggest surprise? And the worst snub?