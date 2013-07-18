Emmys 2013 winners and losers: ’30 Rock,’ ‘Homeland,’ ‘The Office’

Every year the Emmy award nominations arrive with a slew of surprises and snubs, and this year is no different. 2013 may be remembered as the Year of the Louis C.K., as the comedian was among the big winners of today’s nominees, alongside the recently departed “30 Rock,” Showtime’s “Homeland” and HBO’s “Veep.” Meanwhile, “New Girl,” “The Office,” “The Americans” and “Boardwalk Empire” are among the projects feeling disappointment this morning.
Check out all the winners and losers below. What was the biggest surprise? And the worst snub?
I think the launch gallery button isn’t working. It opens a smaller page of the hitfix home page
I agree with everything that was said in the gallery. Especially; Rectify, The Americans and Hannibal. I don’t believe Downtown Abbey should of gotten any nominations. Nothing is special/great about that show.
How could Steve Carell have submitted for best guest actor? He had two lines in the entire episode. I mean, they were both hilarious, but come on.
Bill – He had very little dialogue, but he had ample screentime. Many have submitted with less and many have been nominated with less.
-Daniel
Despite what critics say, I just don’t think New Girl was that good this season. Nick got stupider and stupider (a la Joey on Friends) and the stories weren’t as good. People complain that Zooey was too “adorkable” in season one, but the larger audience that watched season one probably liked that.
No nominations for “Justified”??? How can that be??