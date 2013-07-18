Emmys 2013 winners and losers: ’30 Rock,’ ‘Homeland,’ ‘The Office’

#The Good Wife #30 Rock #The Office #Scandal #Homeland #Boardwalk Empire
, , and 07.18.13 5 years ago 6 Comments

Every year the Emmy award nominations arrive with a slew of surprises and snubs, and this year is no different. 2013 may be remembered as the Year of the Louis C.K., as the comedian was among the big winners of today’s nominees, alongside the recently departed “30 Rock,” Showtime’s “Homeland” and HBO’s “Veep.” Meanwhile, “New Girl,” “The Office,” “The Americans” and “Boardwalk Empire” are among the projects feeling disappointment this morning. 

Check out all the winners and losers below. What was the biggest surprise? And the worst snub?

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Good Wife#30 Rock#The Office#Scandal#Homeland#Boardwalk Empire
TAGS30 ROCKBEHIND THE CANDELABRABOARDWALK EMPIREEmmys 2013HOMELANDJustine Timberlakelouis ckNEW GIRLsaturday night liveSCANDALTHE GOOD WIFETHE OFFICE

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP