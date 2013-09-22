Emmys fashion fail or fab: Zosia Mamet

Well, this is awkward. I like the bottom half of this dress soooo much. And then there’s this odd thing going on in the bodice, which seems to be saying, “Hello. I have small breasts. Please stare at them.” I’m wondering if the black leather is there in case she needs an extra shoe or something.
What do you think?
It’s interesting. I understand her choice but it overwhelms her, imho. I also do not like the black leather piece (either it should be bigger or not there) and the halter netting that is holding up doesn’t look right. I do not know how tall she is but the dress swallows her.
The small, weird bodice thing showed up on a few dresses. I desperately hope it isn’t a trend. The neckline makes her shoulders look sloping and narrow, which I don’t think is the case. Good point — the dress really does swallow her. But I like the pattern on the skirt.
I agree about the bodice. It looks like a leather sleep mask to me.
I love this dress, It is bold. The leather detail is cool and edgy it is about contrasts and has little to do with being a bra.
I do think it could have been a bit shorter.