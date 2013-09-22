Emmys fashion fail or fab: Zosia Mamet

Well, this is awkward. I like the bottom half of this dress soooo much. And then there’s this odd thing going on in the bodice, which seems to be saying, “Hello. I have small breasts. Please stare at them.” I’m wondering if the black leather is there in case she needs an extra shoe or something. 

What do you think?

