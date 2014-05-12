‘Empire’ trailer: 4 things you need to know about the new FOX show

Lee Daniels has smacked his name on a TV series for the first time, for FOX's new drama “Empire,” and a fresh trailer has arrived with the news. The “sexy and powerful new drama” stars Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Trai Byers, Jussie Smollett and newcomer Bryshere Gray, a family affair with a powerful music company Empire Entertainment in its center.
Howard plays the delectably named Lucious Lyon, a hip-hop titan who got his start in the streets. He has three sons — Hakeem, Jamal and Andre — and a vicious ex-wife Cookie (Henson). They all get along famously and never fight and share the wealth equally, the end.
Just kidding, this family looks like it has 99 problems… but it's soundtrack ain't one. Hitmaker Timbaland is on deck composing original music written and heading up music supervision for the show, so you can at least count on some rhymes and lines while the swords come out. The show is by Lee Daniels and Emmy Award winner Danny Strong, who worked together on “The Butler.” Daniels directed the pilot.
Here are four more things you should know about this show, based on new info and the pilot:
1. Lucious has only three years to live.
“Music save my life.” Sure, but music is no cure for Lou Gehrig's disease, which Howard's character is diagnosed with early in the clip. He's told he may have less than the three year sentence, so depending on how much time transpires over a season, we may be looking at a limited lifetime of Howard on the show.
2) All three of Lucious' sons have strike against them.
Lucious has issued the directive that one of his three sons is to inherit the music throne when he's gone. His youngest Hakeem is a talented musician, but the lazy playboy type; Jamal is a prodigy, too, but he's gay and his father thinks it's a “choice”; and eldest Andre is already the CFO of the co., but lacks the charisma that daddy wants in his mini-mogul.
3) The ex-con ex-wife is after the throne.
Let's just take a minute and appreciate the fact that Henson's character's name is Cookie… OK, good. Kim, errr, Cookie has her own empiric talents, though she's been wasting away in the pokey for crimes it seems Lucious' company committed. She helped launch Empire and is out of jail early and ready to get what's hers: half the company. And she's got her favorite next-of-kin, too.
4) There is a secret looming over the company that would kill it dead.
Lucious is keeping a dirty ditty from the public that would dust the Empire — who among his sons know? As he grooms successors, he's got to keep face. Could it be that Empire has no legs to stand on, despite the relative slew of next-in-liners (and their girlfriends, and their assistants, and their friends)?
“Empire” will premiere this fall on FOX.
Post a comment…Im excited to know there is another drama coming on regular TV and not cable network.
Do I feel that this could be a good project? Yes but depending on how it is projected, the networks usually pull it off before it gets a chance to thrive…
THE SUCCESS OF THE PROJECT WILL DEPEND ON THE RATINGS, AND THEN HOW THEY SUPPORT THE SPONSORS.
I MENTIONED BEFORE THAT IN THE 80s A LOT OF RADIO STATIONS STARTED PLAYING DISCO. LOT OF LISTENERS AND GREAT RATINGS. BUT THE LISTENER WERE RECORDING THE MUSIC OFF THE RADIO. WOULD NOT SUPPORT THE ADVERTISERS.
This is going to be such a good show! Can’t wait for it to air!
AS MUCH AS I WOULD LIKE TO SEE PEOPLE OF COLOR WORKING IN THE MEDIA, I HAVE SEVERAL RESERVATIONS ABOUT THIS PROJECT.
FIRST I BELIEVE THAT THIS IS A CHEAP ATTEMPT BY FOX TO GRAB A BLACK AUDIENCE. “IT IS HIP HOP…SO THEY WILL COME.”
SECOND IS THAT YOU COULD NOT FIND A MORE POSITIVE SUBJECT TO PORTRAY ACTORS OF COLOR? SO AN AFRICAN AMERICAN FAMILY CAN ONLY BE SUCCESSFUL IF THEY ARE ASSOCIATED WITH CRIME AND HIP HOP?
FINALLY IT TRULY THINK THAT THE BIGGEST PROBLEMS WITH THE PROJECT WILL BE THE AUDIENCE. DID ANYONE ASK, “WILL THE PEOPLE WATCHING SUPPORT THE ADVERTISER”? JUST THINKING OF THE DISCO RADIO STATIONS THAT FAILED . THEY LISTENED BUT THEY DID NOT BUY RECORDS OR PRODUCT.
BOTTOM LINE : WILL THE PROJECT LAST MORE THAN FOUR OR FIE WEEKS?
Does anyone know the name of the song on the promotion commercial on TV for this show? Excellent song! Thanks.
“Take me to church” by Hozier
So…. is this like a series to be a sequel to the movie Hustle and Flow? Like what happened to them all several years later, cuz its odd that the same actors playing basically the same roles are in both.
On the cable promo Jussie Smollett says “I auditioned just like anybody else.” It made me wonder who he was that he would get special treatment, so I looked him up on IMDB. Turns out, he IS just like anybody else – except maybe a little more arrogant.
He made the statement because he thinks people will think he got his foot in the door because of his sister and brother-in-law. His sister is former child actress, Jurnee Smollett. You may remember her as a Disney child star and the movie Eve’s Bayou. She has grown up to be a successful, smart working actress (a difficult thing to do for a black actress in Hollywood). She as since starred in a few more movies and is now a regular on a Showtime series. She married child prodigy Josiah Bell. He is a musician and song writer. He has a beautiful voice, but he is most successful as a song writer. At 16, he wrote 6 songs that were on Cee Cee Winans album and he has since wrote other hit songs for different artists and he wrote songs for TV series’ sound tracks. I would not be surprised if he writes a ballard for Empire. Apparently, Jussie believes people will think that his talented family members helped him get the role on Empire. In reality, this very intelligent and talented couple are not quite on the mainstream radar…yet. They are young, gifted, talented, attractive and black (all very positive attributes). I predict we will hear a lot from them in the years to come and I predict Emmys, Grammys, Tonys an even Oscars could be in their future).
Regarding the show Empire, I don’t watch a lot of TV; however, I hope the show makes it to at least three years. Yes, I wish I could have a show that depicts a successful middle class family, with professional working parents, loving grandparents and college bound children; however, if well-written and well-acted, this show can depict a different reality. The hip-hop culture is real and has been around for over 30 years now. It is a business and it does have a dark side (i.e. Tupac, Biggie, Lil Kim, Suge). A show about a hip-hop family doesn’t concern me. Jay-z, P-Diddy, Kanye and Russell Simmons are all real. And, I am sure with mo money they all have mo problems that could make for a good hip-hop soap opera….which, by the way is exactly what Empire is. Empire is basically a modern day, hip-hop version of Dallas, Dynasty and Falcon Crest. It stars two very talented, attractive, Oscar nominated actors in the lead roles. There is a good back story with the patriarch suffering from ALS. And, with Timberland in charge of the music, we should have some good music too. The only way for this show to not be a “smart” show is if the creators forget that the audience is smart. Variety is the spice of life. I can take a hip-hop soap opera, I just ask Hollywood to balance our TV diet by serving other positive depictions of diverse black life in America. You know what I’m sayin’
Peace,
@ad2consulting
does anyone know whats the name of the song the girl sings in the beginning of the episode?
Veronika Bozeman
What is love by Veronika Bozeman
Was turned off to see two men kissing,remember that
displaying such immoral and unnatural characters is
not a good thing to see, I will not view such unnatural
scenes.
Don’t knock it til you’ve tried it!
Give me more , LOVE IT !
Latest word from the inside has it that Fox execs are seriously considering not bringing Empire back for a third season because of the gay theme flap and instead are contemplating revamping the franchise for a more lucrative viewer market.
