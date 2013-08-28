Look at the enemy ships and alien landscapes in new ‘Ender’s Game’ pics

“Ender’s Game” will feature space battles with alien enemies, the Earth of the future and a battle school fit for a child. Summit just released these new pics and slides from their VFX department, to highlight the colors and scale of this adventure adaptation.

What do you think of these visual effects? Will Ender Wiggin find a friend in lands as strange as cadet school? Is the Battle Room like you thought it’d be? Are those Formic ships?

“Ender’s Game” is due in theaters on Nov. 1. Read HitFix’s first impressions of the sets, the cast and the filmmakers of “Ender’s Game” here.