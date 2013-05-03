Watch: ‘Ender’s Game’ trailer gets teased by Harrison Ford and Asa Butterfield

#Ender's Game
05.03.13

In a surprise release very early Friday morning, Summit Entertainment debuted the first limited look at footage from the big screen adaptation of Orson Scott Card’s novel “Ender’s Game.” 

The reveal featured a taped intro featuring stars Harrison Ford and a blossoming Asa Butterfield (“Hugo”) letting everyone know the complete trailer will debut during a Google+ Hangout on Tuesday, May 7 @ 1:00 PM PT / 4:00 PM ET. The “hangout’ will feature a live chat with the movie’s director Gavin Hood, producer Bob Orci and Butterfield.

“Ender’s Game” find the future of Earth in the hands of a number of youngsters who are trained as future commanders in anticipation of a third alien invasion of the planet.  Ender Wiggens (Butterfield), our hero, may just be the tactical genius who helps humanity fight off the “Buggers” once more. The new footage teased below features Ford as Colonel Hyrum Graff, Ben Kingsley as Mazer Rackham and Butterfield as Ender.  Plus, it includes a very quick snippet of the famed Battle School in orbit around the Earth.

You can catch the intro and tease embedded at the bottom of this post.

“Ender’s Game” opens nationwide on Nov. 1.

