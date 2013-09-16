‘Ender’s Game’: Two new propaganda posters embrace the politics of fear

The International Fleet is searching for the next generation of leaders.

Two brand-new propaganda posters have hit the web for “Ender’s Game,” the forthcoming adaptation of Orson Scott Card’s classic sci-fi novel that stars Asa Butterfield, Harrison Ford, Hailee Steinfeld, Ben Kingsley and Abigail Breslin. And with taglines like “It’s Us Or Them” and “The next invasion is imminent,” both are clearly designed to scare up a whole new batch of young military recruits.

“Ender’s Game” is slated to hit theaters on November 1.

