‘Ender’s Game’: Two new propaganda posters embrace the politics of fear

#Ender's Game
09.16.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

The International Fleet is searching for the next generation of leaders.

Two brand-new propaganda posters have hit the web for “Ender’s Game,” the forthcoming adaptation of Orson Scott Card’s classic sci-fi novel that stars Asa Butterfield, Harrison Ford, Hailee Steinfeld, Ben Kingsley and Abigail Breslin. And with taglines like “It’s Us Or Them” and “The next invasion is imminent,” both are clearly designed to scare up a whole new batch of young military recruits.

Check out the one-sheets below and let us know what you think in the comments.

“Ender’s Game” is slated to hit theaters on November 1.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ender's Game
TAGSENDER'S GAMEEnders Game posters

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP