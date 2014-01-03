Eric Church’s new song demands ‘Give Me Back My Hometown’

01.03.14 5 years ago

Whatever Eric Church wants, Eric Church gets.

And, in his new song, the country star yearns for someone to “Give Me Back My Hometown,” but sometimes you just can’t go home again. 

A plucked banjo, a warm organ and a chugging rhythm guitar set the scene while Church earnestly takes a nostalgia-fueled trip home, looking back at teen partying, football games and, most prominently, a long-lost love who never left town. 

The song’s initially mellow nature soon gives way to an arena-ready chorus, complete with handclaps, ooohs and whoas. Get ready to sing along. 

Listen to it here:

It’s the second single from Church’s upcoming album “The Outsiders,” due February 11.

What do you think of “Give Me Back My Hometown”?

Around The Web

TAGSERIC CHURCHGive Me Back My Hometown

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP