Eric Church’s new song demands ‘Give Me Back My Hometown’

Whatever Eric Church wants, Eric Church gets.

And, in his new song, the country star yearns for someone to “Give Me Back My Hometown,” but sometimes you just can’t go home again.

A plucked banjo, a warm organ and a chugging rhythm guitar set the scene while Church earnestly takes a nostalgia-fueled trip home, looking back at teen partying, football games and, most prominently, a long-lost love who never left town.

The song’s initially mellow nature soon gives way to an arena-ready chorus, complete with handclaps, ooohs and whoas. Get ready to sing along.

Listen to it here:

It’s the second single from Church’s upcoming album “The Outsiders,” due February 11.

What do you think of “Give Me Back My Hometown”?