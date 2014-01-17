Eric Church’s new video, ‘Give Me Back My Hometown’: Watch

Eric Church”s evocative new video for “Give Me Back My Hometown” hints at some deeper story than the song”s lyrics alone.
The mid-tempo, building track, from the lyrics, seems to strike out at some romantic interest who has skipped town, but her ghost remains and Church can”t walk through town without being haunted by the memory of everywhere they used to go, like the Pizza Hut.
In the Peter Zavadil-directed video, the story takes on a more sinister tone. It opens at a funeral and travels back in time as a murder mystery involving townies and carpetbaggers who come and take what isn”t theirs.
It leaves a lot of questions unanswered, some of which will probably be answered in future videos. For those under 20, that”s a cassette that the protagonist takes out of his car and tosses. We used to listen to music on them.
“Hometown” is the second single from Church”s new album, “The Outsiders,” which comes out Feb. 11.
Really hits home (for me) seeing my local newspapers of my old classmates getting busted for meth labs, knowing some wont make it to the class reunion because they’re in prison, or worse, still you ride around town at all the old hangout spots, where the worst thing you’d get busted with years ago was a pack of cigarettes and a 6 pack.
Hits home, I’m from a small town and when everyone left after graduation everything started going down hill. We visit and usually none of us get there at the same time. It’s like walking around with ghosts. The whole place feels empty. Everything is breaking, but only we can really see what it was like, sneaking into the abandoned school or garage, taking a dip in the cow tank, or driving out to miss Bells because she would pay us to run the farm and feed us awesome food. But now almost everything there is gone now.