Eva Green in talks to join ‘300: Battle of Artemisia’

Like the first film, the forthcoming “300” follow-up will have no shortage of testosterone, but the most recent star to be in talks to appear in the film is French model-turned-actress Eva Green.

Although being described as a “prequel,” much of “300: The Battle of Artemisia” will take place at the same time as “300.” This film, however, will focus on the Greek coalition’s epic naval battle with the invading Persians, led by Xerxes, in 480 B.C.E. The protagonist (a role Joel Edgerton recently turned down) will be the legendary Greek general Themistokles

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Green would play a goddess who coaxes Xerxes into attacking the Greek forces.

Graphic novelist Frank Miller (“Sin City,” “The Dark Knight Returns”) is writing the script, which will be directed by Noam Munro (“Smart People”). Zack Snyder (“Man of Steel”) helmed the first film in 2007.

Green has been around musclemen before; she co-starred with Daniel Craig in the brutal James Bond reboot “Casino Royale.” She’ll soon be seen opposite Johnny Depp in Tim Burton’s big screen re-imagining of “Dark Shadows.”