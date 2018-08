The problem with adapting a book – or series of books – into a film franchise it that a lot of explanations get left on the cutting room floor. When that happens, you get movies like “Divergent.” Movies where fans of the books say everything would make sense if you'd just read the series. Of course, if you have to already understand the story to watch the story, there's been a failure somewhere in the pipeline. And perhaps that is the greatest Cinema Sin of all.

