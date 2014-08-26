You don’t want to miss a thing…that’s wrong with Michael Bay’s ‘Armageddon’

When “Armageddon” was released in theaters in 1998, one might have thought audiences were done with asteroid movies. After all, “Deep Impact” had just come out two months before. But never underestimate the power of Michael Bay to inexplicably be a box office draw despite little to no care for things like pacing or plot.

CinemaSins took a bullet (in space) for the team and counted up everything wrong with this film. But I take umbrage with the sentencing. I grew up in that town and quite frankly, haven't they suffered enough lately?