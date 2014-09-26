Ex-President George H.W. Bush tells the real Olivia Pope he”s been watching “Scandal”

P.R. professional Judy Smith, “Scandal's” real-life inspiration who worked in the Bush administration as the president's special assistant and deputy press secretary, had to warn the 41st president that the ABC series diverged from her biography to include a fictional affair. When Smith contacted the 90-year-old Bush, he jokingly responded: “I”m going to confirm the affair…I have young people working in my office now. They said I need to stay relevant, it”s good for my reputation.”

Washington Redskins fans featured on “The Daily Show” tried to revoke consent hours before their segment aired

“As those agreements were procured under false pretenses, they are NULL AND VOID,” the attorney wrote “The Daily Show”s” producer on the piece. “The purpose of this letter is to inform you that my clients DO NOT CONSENT to the use of their image or any of their statements by The Daily Show, either for a show about The Washington Redskins or any other subject.”

“The Originals” unveils its Season 2 poster

“Eat, drink and be wary” is this season”s tagline.

Randy Jackson”s wife files for divorce

The former “Idol” judge”s marriage is ending after 18 years.