Ex-President George H.W. Bush tells the real Olivia Pope he’s been watching ‘Scandal’

#Scandal #The Daily Show
09.26.14 4 years ago

Ex-President George H.W. Bush tells the real Olivia Pope he”s been watching “Scandal”
P.R. professional Judy Smith, “Scandal's” real-life inspiration who worked in the Bush administration as the president's special assistant and deputy press secretary, had to warn the 41st president that the ABC series diverged from her biography to include a fictional affair. When Smith contacted the 90-year-old Bush, he jokingly responded: “I”m going to confirm the affair…I have young people working in my office now. They said I need to stay relevant, it”s good for my reputation.”

Washington Redskins fans featured on “The Daily Show” tried to revoke consent hours before their segment aired
“As those agreements were procured under false pretenses, they are NULL AND VOID,” the attorney wrote “The Daily Show”s” producer on the piece. “The purpose of this letter is to inform you that my clients DO NOT CONSENT to the use of their image or any of their statements by The Daily Show, either for a show about The Washington Redskins or any other subject.”

“The Originals” unveils its Season 2 poster
“Eat, drink and be wary” is this season”s tagline.

Randy Jackson”s wife files for divorce
The former “Idol” judge”s marriage is ending after 18 years.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Scandal#The Daily Show
TAGSGeorge HW Bushjudy smithSCANDALTHE DAILY SHOWTHE ORIGINALS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP