Exclusive: BOOM! Studios announces a ‘Kong Of Skull Island’ mini-series

BOOM! Studios is at the Emerald City Comicon today to announce a new comic called Kong of Skull Island, which will serve as a prequel to the classic film.

At first, I thought we were looking at an adaptation or a tie-in to the new film from Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Kong: Skull Island, but this BOOM! Studios comic is a totally different thing. James Asmus (All-New Inhumans) is the writer for the limited series, while Carlos Magno is going to be the artist. The first issue will have a number of alternate covers from guys like Eric Powell, Ryan Sook, Paul Pope, Nick Robles, and Felipe Massafera, whose art you can see below.

The logline for the series is, “Two fractured and combative civilizations are forced to band together as they venture into Skull Island – their new home.” Setting stories on Skull Island seems like the best way to keep telling Kong stories, because anything where he”s in civilization would inevitably end in a rampage and death. I”d rather see Kong in his environment, battling dinosaurs and eating the occasional human sacrifice.

The original 1933 King Kong is one of the purest pulp movies ever made, this great strange crazy fever dream, and if BOOM! can capture that sort of feeling in this book, it”ll make a great addition to the library of my kids, who are already insane about Kong as a character and comic books in general.

Here”s the exclusive first look at the main cover:

You”ll be able to get your hands on it on July 13, 2016.