Exclusive: Coldplay, John Legend and Common enter the Best Original Song Oscar race

Last year's “Alone Yet Not Alone” shenanigans were a nice reminder that the Academy's Music Branch can certainly march to its own drum (no pun intended), for better or worse. So you never can tell how the Best Original Song Oscar race will turn out, and the highest of profiles isn't necessarily a guaranteed pass. Nevertheless, this year's race – already marked by contenders from popular music such as New Radicals' Gregg Alexander (“Begin Again”) and the legendary Patti Smith (“Noah”) – has just picked up a trio of heavy hitters.
I'm told that two of the final films still to be revealed this season, Ava DuVernay's “Selma” and Angelina Jolie's “Unbroken,” feature original tracks that mainly play over the closing credits. “Glory” from the former comes courtesy of John Legend and Common, while “Miracles” from the latter is performed by Coldplay. “Miracle,” I'm told, begins over “Unbroken's” post-narrative epilogue (images of the real Louis Zamperini, etc.) and continues into the credits. I'm not sure what other context “Glory” might have outside of the credit roll.
Both songs join others like “Everything is Awesome” from “The LEGO Movie” (a favorite in some quarters) and “The Last Goodbye” from “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” in a category that is certain to remain at least somewhat nebulous until the nominations are revealed. But keep an eye on the tunes from musical “Beyond the Lights,” which are featured in the context of the film. That is always a plus given the way this category has been decided in recent years (with branch members viewing clips of the eligible tracks as they are featured in the respective films).
The Academy will reveal the official list of eligible Best Original Song contenders in early December.
Thanks Kris for another information. I am a big fan of Coldplay.
People all over the net are saying that you heard bad things about Unbroken . Is that rigth?
Nothing that you or “people all over the net” should be so concerned about, surely.
Oh, a troll, even on this site, don’t worry about Unbroken, you’re be the first in line to see it, trolls always are. Everything anyone has ever said has been nothing but good, but we’ll all know soon. Bet you can’t wait.
“…featured in the context of the film. That is always a plus given the way this category has been decided in recent years (with branch members viewing clips of the eligible tracks as they are featured in the respective films).”
That should bode well for “Lost Stars” from Begin Again.
Indeed.
Any chance something from “Frank” or “We Are the Best!” could get in, or will they likely not even be on the eligibility list? The stirring emotional climax of “Frank” is entirely centered around “I Love You All,” which I think is a great song in its own right but tremendously affecting in context. And pretty much all of “We Are the Best!” is based around the writing and performing of “Hate the Sports.” Normally, I wouldn’t hold out any hope for these movies, but like you said, the music branch has a tendency to throw curveballs. What do you think? Any chance?
If “I Love You All” gets nominated, this whole season will have been worth it. That would almost certainly end up being the highlight of nomination morning for me.
I would love it Fassy and co. perform the song in character like they did for The Colbert Report appearance. That song is used so well in the climax of the film, and the polished version from the soundtrack sounds just as great! Fingers crossed but I doubt it will ever happen. (It would be one of the highlights on nomination for me as well.)
Thanks for the info. Any idea if the Coldplay song was written by Coldplay or are they just the performers?
Unsure but I would imagine it was written by them/Chris Martin.
I hope the music from God Help the Girl is eligible/submitted although its chances for a nomination would be almost non-existent. Still, I could see a couple of votes going to something like “Musician, take heed” or “I’ll Have to Dance With Cassie” based on how they play in the film
I would love that. Best use of music in film in a long time.
I think the only track eligible is “God Help The Girl” since all the other tracks were released years ago. But yeah, that would be lovely.
I’m aware most of the songs were released years ago, but they were written for the film. Since, as we know, it can take years to get a film done, Stuart Murdoch just decided to use them as a side project related to the film.
Also, “God Help the Girl” isn’t even in the film
Boom Clap is, as far as I know, the only top 10 single off a soundtrack from this year’s movies.
My question about “Lost Stars” is… which version do they submit? When branch members get the DVD with all the clips on it, what will they choose: the Keira version, the tacky rock version, or the medium version from the end of the film? It’s an odd dilemma to have, obviously, but I wonder if that’ll factor in at all.
I’m hoping the Academy will make up for Lana Del Rey’s snub last year with her Big Eyes song(s) this year.