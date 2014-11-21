Exclusive: Fan favorite Harper Lodge returns to Archie Comics next year

In June of 2014, Archie Comics continued to diversify Riverdale with the introduction of Harper Lodge, Veronica”s cousin from across the country. When Harper was a child, she was caught in a car accident that left her legs badly damaged. Over the years, through surgery and physical therapy, she has regained partial mobility but is still reliant on her (wicked awesome custom designed) wheelchair.

Archie Comics is always cognizant of the balancing act between showing representation of people from all walks of life without reducing them to being define by their “different” characteristic. That care resonated with fans so much, they decided to bring Harper back for another issue.

Writer Dan Parent was thrilled by the decision. “Harper Lodge is returning to the pages of Archie, and I couldn't be more excited! The reaction to Harper has been more than I ever expected. Harper, inspired by mega talented children's author Jewel Kats, returns in a story called “Writer's Blockheads” where Harper takes a stab at writing her first graphic novel, featuring the gang…. in some flattering and some not so flattering portrayals! And her relationship with Reggie, well… you'll have to read the issue to find out!”

Image Credit: Archie Comics

Next March, the Ms. Lodge returns and this time, she”s moved on from anonymous advice columns to graphic novels. According to Archie Comics, “She only shares details of the book with her cousin Veronica, but Veronica lets it be known that the book is semi-autobiographical. When it turns out to be a romance featuring someone inspired by one of the boys from Riverdale, everybody wonders who the male love interest is based on! But the more the gang thinks they've got it figured out… the more wrong they realize they are!”

The “Writer”s Blockheads” hits shelves on March 4, 2015.

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski

Cover: Dan Parent

Variant Cover: Sanford Greene

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

