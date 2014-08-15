Exclusive: Find ‘Game of Thrones’ Rose Leslie in the stars of new ‘Honeymoon’ poster

Something happened to Rose Leslie in the woods and it's not good.

Leslie, best known for playing Ygritte on “Game of Thrones,” stars alongside “Penny Dreadful's” Harry Treadaway in the new thriller “Honeymoon” which hits theaters next month. The film debuted at the 2014 SXSW Film Festival where HitFix debuted the initial festival poster. Fast forward five months and now HitFix is bringing you the film's official poster which you can view embedded at the bottom of this post.

You can also check out the film's trailer embedded below the poster.

“Honeymoon” opens day and date on iTunes/On Demand and in theaters Sept. 12.