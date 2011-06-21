Exclusive: Juno Temple lowers her shades in new ‘Dirty Girl’ poster

Once again, a new decade has brought a wave of impressive new acting talent to moviegoers and the media’s attention. Chris Hemsworth already has “Thor” under his belt with the increasingly hyped “Cabin in the Woods” already in the can. Taylor Kitsch will make it or break it with next year’s double take of “John Carter” and “Battleship.” Mia Wasikowska was relatively unknown before the success of “Alice in Wonderland,” “The Kids Are All Right” and “Jane Eyre” and now she’s recognized all over the world. Rooney Mara used roles in last year’s “A Nightmare On Elm Street” and “The Social Network” to help her land “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.” And before 2012 is done, Juno Temple will have gone from that little, mean girl in “Atonement” to an adult actress to seriously watch out for.

The 21-year-old Brit first gained mainstream attention for “Atonement,” but it’s the more mature roles she’s played in “Greenberg,” Gregg Araki’s “Kaboom” (where she pretty much stole the show) and the Sundance Film Festival selection “Little Birds” has seen her stature rocket inside the industry. Not only does she have a significant role in “The Three Musketeers” this October, but she’s currently part of Christopher Nolan’s ensemble for “The Dark Knight Rises.” And while fans count the days until that must-see debuts next summer, one of her more outrageous roles is finally hitting the big screen this year, “Dirty Girl.”

Set in the ’80s, Abe Sylvia’s “Dirty Girl” finds Temple playing Danielle, a rebellious, smoking, sexually active high schooler who befriends Clarke (newcomer Jeremy Dozier), a gay classmate who dreams of escaping the confines of their small town life and lacks her confident swagger. Danielle’s home life is miserable (at least in her eyes). She can’t deal with her mother (Milla Jovovich) or her mother’s intended husband to be (William H. Macy), so the pair take drastic action and hit the road running away for greener pastures (or so they think). The comedy debuted at the 2011 Toronto Film Festival and looks like it will be released sometime this summer.

The Weinstein Company has provided HitFix with an exclusive new poster for “Dirty Girl” which you can find embedded in this post. It shares similarly imagery to the original poster to Stanley Kubrick’s “Lolita” and Cameron Crowe’s “Almost Famous” key art, but we love how it spotlights Ms. Temple’s eyes. Sure, Danielle is a dirty girl, but there is more to her than just youthful overconfidence.



What do you think of the poster? Share your thoughts below.