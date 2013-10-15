Exclusive: ‘Little Couple’ heads to India for the season finale

It’s time for the season finale of TLC’s “Little Couple,” and that can only mean one thing — Jen and Bill are off to India to adopt their daughter, Zooey!

In this exclusive clip, catch Jen, Bill and Will trying out a little bit of bowling and get a taste of what’s to come on the one-hour episode airing at 10:00 p.m. On the show, Bill and Jen have a laundry list of things they need to get done before their big trip. They also need to figure out how to maneuver two toddlers around India. Thus, Bill, Jen and Will investigate the different types of double strollers and baby carriers in hopes of finding something that will be easy for them to handle. But when Bill receives an unexpected call from their adoption agency, will the trip continue as planned?