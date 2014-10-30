Exclusive: Meet the ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ villain that would freak out Joker

Last year, Archie Comics managed to successfully pivot into the horror genre with their smash zombie hit “Afterlife with Archie.” Striking while the iron is hot, “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” debuted last month to positive reviews. Unsurprisingly it took less than two weeks for the inaugural issue to go back for its second printing.

The comic has even already spawned its own fan film.

Witch Girl (Short Film) from Ricardo Uhagon Vivas on Vimeo.

But with this new “Sabrina” universe having a decidedly darker angle – complete with straight-up Satanism – what”s in store for our heroine(?) in the next issue? HitFix got an exclusive look inside Issue #2 of “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and the art does not disappoint.

According to “Sabrina” writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, “Issue Two begins with the secret history of Sabrina”s nemesis, Madam Satan.” This villain will definitely live up to her name. Aguirre-Sacasa explains, “We really want to make her like the Joker to Sabrina”s Batman, so we”re giving Madam Satan as twisted an “origin” as possible. Eventually, these two ladies will cross paths, on the eve of Sabrina”s 16th birthday, so it”s important we know as much about Madam Satan”s psychology and motivation as possible-so that we”re legitimately fearful for our girl!”

Check out Madame Satan”s truly disturbing look after the jump!

SABRINA #2 hits digital and brick & mortar store shelves this November.