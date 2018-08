With “Thor: The Dark World” due to hit theaters in just a little over a month, Marvel has released a slew of new images for the superhero sequel featuring star Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Christopher Eccleston (as Malekith the Accursed), director Alan Taylor and, last but not least, the fearsome Dark Elves of Svartalfheim. Check out all the pics by clicking on the gallery below.

“Thor: The Dark World” is set for release on November 8.