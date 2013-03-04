Exclusive Premiere: Stream Highasakite’s dreamy debut EP ‘In and out of weeks’

Highasakite’s EP “In and out of weeks” is all at once dreamy and confrontational. The brevity and alarm of the chorus to “Son of a Bitch” is cushioned in melodic guitar lines. “Winner’s Don’t Come Easy” drips with tittering drums, a natural match for the fast-moving title track, and then takes a turn on dramatic new age triumph of “Whatever That Means.”

It’s all the parts of what makes bands like Beach House resonate with listeners, with Ingrid Håvik”s washy vocals and ’60s-influenced production that makes the room bigger and fuller than this quintet intimates. The HitFix exclusive stream of the mini-album can be heard below.

The enchanting video for “In and out of weeks,” the track, is underneath that; it’s another kaleidoscopic view into the Norwegian band’s compelling musical vision.

“In and out of weeks,” out tomorrow (March 5) is Highasakite’s first EP to be released worldwide and, come March, the rock group will be making its premiere on North American shores at South By Southwest. Enjoy what you hear (and I think you will) and you can buy the EP here, which will help to fund more than a few SXSW tacos.