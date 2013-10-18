Exclusive: Revival screening of Andrew Dominik’s ‘Jesse James’ planned for December

Any longtime reader of this blog ought to know full well my affinity for Andrew Dominik’s “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.” The film instantly won me over the moment I saw it on the heels of its Venice Film Festival world premiere and Toronto Film Festival North American premiere in 2007, and it definitively held the top spot on my list of the decade’s best films. (It also, by the way, took the top spot on another list: the inaugural Top 10 Shots of the Year column). It is a masterpiece, and any chance to soak it up on the big screen should be welcomed.
Well, one such chance has arisen, and full disclosure up front, I had a small hand in putting this program together. The Museum of the Moving Image in New York is presenting, along with upstart programmer, museum member (and In Contention reader) Jamieson McGonigle, a screening of the film in December. “No Eulogies: A Revival of ‘The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford'” will take place at the Sumner M. Redstone Theater on Saturday, Dec. 7. Dominik will be on hand to participate in a Q&A after the screening, and who knows what the candid artist will have to say with six years removed from what was a troubling post-production process and a release that, quite frankly, could have been more delicately handled by the studio?
“The first time I walked out of ‘Jesse James’ on opening night here in New York at the Angelika Theater, I felt really strongly that it was something classic and timeless,” McGonigle said. And how. This is a film that instantly won a dedicated following. Those who know, know. And indeed, said MOMI Chief Curator David Schwartz (who will moderate the Q&A), “It seemed to be a cult movie almost from the beginning and it clearly struck a chord with people.”
The idea here, McGonigle and the rest of us are hoping, is that other repertory theaters and venues will be keen to program the revival themselves. He’s very passionate and eager for “Jesse James” to receive the on-going spotlight it deserves. McGonigle’s story here is pretty interesting, to be honest: this all started with the guy pulling the strings available to him to launch a revival screening of a film he loved for, get this, his bachelor party. He’ll be married on the stage of the Redstone Theater in January. He tracked down and bought a print of the film from a Chicago collector (nearly all of them have been destroyed), though it turns out Dominik strongly prefers the DCP, which is what will be screened at the event. In any case, McGonigle is committed, and movies like this tend to drive that sort of commitment, I think.
“‘Jesse James’ is the thing that I’ve done in my life that I’m most proud of,” Dominik said. “I think it’s a movie that really benefits from being on the big screen, and I love the idea of it having some further life on the big screen.” You and me both, Andrew.
“Jesse James,” you’ll recall, was nominated for just two Oscars: Best Supporting Actor (Casey Affleck) and Best Cinematography. Both were obviously deserved, but it should have run the table. It remains an instant classic regardless, the rare recent gem already worthy of revitalization.
Stay tuned in the coming weeks for much more about this event, including a long chat with Dominik about his work on the film, the troubled post-production process and what the experience means to him six years later. But for now, mark your calendars.
Tickets are available for the event now to MOMI members for $12. If you’re not a member and would like to be, visit the Museum website for further details. Otherwise, tickets will be available to the general public on Sunday for $20.
Join the "Jesse James" Revival on Twitter (@JesseJamesRev), Facebook (facebook.com/jessejamesrevival) and online at www.JesseJamesRevival.com.
Casey Affleck and Deakins were absolutely the 2 nominations the film NEEDED to get, but I agree it should have run the table. Would have loved to see Paul Schneider, who steals every scene he’s in, also get a nomination, also considering his is more of a true supporting performance.
Man, what I’d give to be able to see this on the big screen. I saw it for the first time a few years ago on Netflix DVD rental and immediately bought and watched the blu-Ray and while that upgrade was transparent, seeing it on the big screen would be something else entirely. Bring it to Raleigh, NC if possible!!! I would love to spen an entire just watching and talking to Dominik about the film and some of the shots and choices he makes. What a brilliant, lyrical film he created
I’m there. Advanced tickets available.
Kris Tapley is the real deal folks.
I don’t even know where to start. I reached out to him early in my attempts at pitching the venue and he immediately offered to do anything he could to help. He went way above and beyond the call of duty.
Kris is as passionate and true a lover of cinema as you’ll find. He’s a great person, a great writer, and he’s been invaluable to me the whole way in making this event possible.
Thank you for everything, Kris. I’m forever grateful.
Jamieson
Thanks Jamieson. And congrats on lift-off with this!
WOW Kris. This is very cool. Might be worth a trip to NYC.
I also think the score should have been an Oscar given. I still listen to it. So haunting and beautiful.
I remember seeing this in a tiny art house theater 45 minutes away from me back in 2007. There couldnt have been more than 10-15 people in the theater. The day was cold/cloudy. The mood/vibe in the theater was chilly. And the film chilled me to the bone (in a good way). Great experience overall. It’s one of my faves from 2007. And Im so glad I got to see it on the big screen when I did. :)
This is awesome, I need to be at this screening. I LOVE this movie and hopefully this will help the film get the respect is deserves across the board and hopefully this leads to a better home video release (please WB just sell the rights to Criterion so they can do a proper Blu release with a legit transfer and some actual supplements).
Been a member of MOMI since 2008. Already got my tickets for this.
We need to get a screening of this in LA somewhere. I’ve been meaning to show it to my roommate on Blu-Ray, but introducing him to it on the big screen would be even better.
This is GREAT news. I wish I could make the trip from Australia to see it but I’ll have to hold out hope a cinema down under will do us a solid and also get in a reviving mood.
Kris, it’s so cool you’re doing an interview with Domoinik, can’t wait. I know it’s not necessarily you’re style but I’ll plant an early flag for you to release a full transcript in addition to your usual great profile/article.
Well done fellas.
I remember seeing this in theatre – that shot from your Top 10 in 07 was one of the first times I audibly gasped at the beauty of a shot. I probably caught this a little early in my movie watching life; I remember really liking it, but not being crazy about it. I respect your opinion though, and remember liking it enough that I’ll pick up the blu ray and watch it again.
That said, There Will Be Blood is the best movies of that decade.
Keep up the great work man, always a pleasure to read.
Paul
You better be Paul Thomas Anderson to call Blood the best movie of that decade.
I don’t know if anyone will still read this, but I followed through on my word and got this on blu-ray and re-watched yesterday. My opinion is largely unchanged – I think it’s very good, but have a hard time seeing it as the best movie of the year, let alone decade. There Will Be Blood is roughly the same length, and just flies by in comparison to Jesse James, at least for me. I hesitate to say a movie that clearly wants to be slow should be shorter, but I feel like this movie could have lost 20 minutes and been much tighter as a result (I know Kris will disagree with this). I also don’t know how I feel about the narration. In Malick’s movies, the narration seems disconnected from the narrative, giving it a strange and fitting quality. In Jesse James, the narration fills in gaps in the plot and tells us what characters are thinking. As a result I don’t know how effective it really is an conveying mood; every time the narrator spoke it takes me slightly out of the story. Great performances, great production design, Deakins doing Deakins things, a suprisignly funny script, some legitimately awesome scenes, and arguably Pitt’s greatest work. But I’m not sure it’s quite as great as it clearly wants to be.
As for the comment above, I am not PTA, but have felt this way since I saw TWBB. I also don’t think it’s a controversial opinion. Maybe it’s not the best, but it’s easily in the conversation. It’s one of the higher ranked movies from the decade on the most recent Sight and Sound Poll. It came in at 3rd on the AV Club best of the decade poll (After ranking third in their 2007 poll). I believe everything that’s great about Jesse James is even greater in TWBB. I’m not sure what the second best movie of the 2000’s are, but there’s no doubt that TWBB is my own #1 (standard caveat, taste is subjective).
As for 2007, I’d rank as follows 1. TWBB 2. Zodiac 3. No Country 4. Michael Clayton 5. Jesse James.
tickets bought. thanks for the heads up. my favorite film in the last decade as well.
Although I don’t buy or listen to scores or soundtracks like I did back in middle school/high school, I’d have to say that the score for Assassination of Jesse James is probably the best I’ve heard in over a decade. Being a Dirty Three and Nick Cave fan may help, but it’s beautiful, haunting, endlessly listenable stuff.
There hasn’t been a year for American film since 2007 that’s been as strong as that one, but even that year offered some masterpieces that went virtually unnoticed and unrewarded during their initial run. This was one of them, and the other big omission for me was Zodiac.