Exclusive: Sarah Jessica Parker in new ‘I Don’t Know How She Does It’ poster

Having survived “Sex and the City 3,” Sarah Jessica Parker has put away silly playthings (Mr. Big, couture tank tops) to go grown-up. Based on Allison Pearson’s best seller, “I Don’t Know How She Does It” tackles the trials of a working mom with humorous narration a la Carrie Bradshaw, plus it features an all-star cast (Greg Kinnear, Seth Myers, Busy Phillips and Christina Hendricks). If the poster is any indication (provided exclusively to HitFix), SJP has transformed into that other kind of New Yorker who’s probably a lot more familiar to those of us who live in the real world — lots of black and neutrals, tailored wool coats and refined clothing that says chic without being over the top. It’s good to see Parker put Bradshaw behind, at least for now (another “SATC” movie seems unlikely) and apply her excellent comedic chops to some heartier fare.

What do you think of the new poster? Share your thoughts below.

“I Don’t Know How She Does It” opens nationwide on Sept. 16.