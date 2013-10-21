Exclusive Song of the Day: Masha’s acoustic ‘Ugly’

10.21.13 5 years ago

Masha’s new 4-song EP “Stupid, Stupid Dreams” packs a dark-tinged rock ‘n’ roll punch and raw emotion. In HitFix’s exclusive premiere of Masha’s acoustic performance of set opener “Ugly,” however, those vulnerabilities and top talents are laid even more bare in an impressive open-air performance.

This Song of the Day selection is brought to you a day away from the release of “Stupid, Stupid Dreams,” co-produced by Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift) and songwriter/producer Claude Kelly (Britney Spears, Bruno Mars).

Masha’s seen further success as a performer after her cover of Nirvana’s “Come as You Are” landed over top of a “Witches of East End” TV promo this fall season.

Check out the clip below, and get ready for “Stupid, Stupid Dreams.” Let us know if you get some classic Alanis vibes, too.

