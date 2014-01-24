Exclusive Song Of The Day: Scott H. Biram’s ‘Only Whiskey’

Scott H. Biram can’t be bothered with genres. Over nine albums — including forthcoming “Nothin’ But Blood” — the songwriter’s bounded from country, rockabilly, hymns, blues, punk, metal, folk, acoustic gospel and all other colors of the rainbow.

But new track “Only Whiskey” will only have you seeing red. From the floor.

This nasty number like the others on “Blood” was recorded out of Biram’s home and at Cacophony Studios in Austin; the album is out Feb. 4 and can be pre-ordered here.

“Nothin’ But Blood” is lead by single “When I Die,” which will also get a 7″ release on Record Store Day” this year. You can hear it below. Check out all Biram’s tour dates here.

Here is the “Nothin” But Blood” tracklist:

1. Slow & Easy

2. Gotta Get To Heaven

3. Alcohol Blues

4. Never Comin” Home

5. Only Whiskey

6. Jack of Diamonds

7. Nam Weed

8. Backdoor Man

9. Chuch Point Girls

10. I”m Troubled

11. Around The Bend

Gospel bonus tracks:

12. Amazing Grace

13. When I Die

14. John The Revelator (featuring Jesse Vain)