Exclusive Song Of The Day: The Submarines strip down for ‘Ivaloo’ video

04.19.11 7 years ago

Stealing hearts, losing hearts, falling in love: we use some awfully tragic language when it comes to the health of our strongest muscle. The Submarines have a full album full of such analogies. The duo”s latest album “Love Notes/Letter Bombs” has a title sweet enough to give you a cavity, but strong enough to just knock the tooth out, rightly insinuating there a little calamity in these robustly charming pop songs.

Blake Hazard and John Dragonetti were armed a silk flower-lined glockenspiel and a pair of guitars at the South By Southwest Music Conference this year, recording the following video for On-Airstreaming.com. Outside the trailer, there were drunk kids tattering around 6th Street in Austin, eating tacos and watching bad bands playing the drag. Inside, this married pair smiled though their own kiddish love, sunshine pouring in through their melodies.
 
OK, now even I have a toothache.

[More after the jump…]

 
“Ivaloo” as a narrative achieves a special bond, like an inside joke. As a tune, it brings out the Submarines” simplicity, and properly focuses on the blend of their voices, which they”ve done since their 2006 debut “Declare a New State!”.
 
“Love Notes/Letter Bombs” – which also featured Spoon drummer Jim Eno — dropped earlier this month, and the band just started touring in support. Check out dates below this exclusive premiere. Click here for a video interview with the crew.

Here are The Submarines’ remaining tour dates:

Tues, April 19                        St. Paul @ Turf Club
Wed, April 20                        Chicago, IL @ Schubas
Fri, April 22                        Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
Sat, April 23                        Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo
Mon, April 25                        Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Tues, April 26                        Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Wed, April 27                        Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda”s
Thur, April 28                        Washington, DC @ Black Cat Backstage
Fri, April 29                        Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
Sat, April 30                        Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
Mon, May 2                        Austin, TX @ The Parish
Tues, May 3                        Dallas, TX @ The Loft
Thur, May 5                        Tucson, AZ @ Solar Culture
Fri, May 6                        San Diego, CA @ The Loft (UCSD)
Sat, May 7                        Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

TAGSivaloosong of the dayThe Submarines

