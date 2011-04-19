Exclusive Song Of The Day: The Submarines strip down for ‘Ivaloo’ video

Stealing hearts, losing hearts, falling in love: we use some awfully tragic language when it comes to the health of our strongest muscle. The Submarines have a full album full of such analogies. The duo”s latest album “Love Notes/Letter Bombs” has a title sweet enough to give you a cavity, but strong enough to just knock the tooth out, rightly insinuating there a little calamity in these robustly charming pop songs.

Blake Hazard and John Dragonetti were armed a silk flower-lined glockenspiel and a pair of guitars at the South By Southwest Music Conference this year, recording the following video for On-Airstreaming.com. Outside the trailer, there were drunk kids tattering around 6th Street in Austin, eating tacos and watching bad bands playing the drag. Inside, this married pair smiled though their own kiddish love, sunshine pouring in through their melodies.



“Ivaloo” as a narrative achieves a special bond, like an inside joke. As a tune, it brings out the Submarines” simplicity, and properly focuses on the blend of their voices, which they”ve done since their 2006 debut “Declare a New State!”.



“Love Notes/Letter Bombs” – which also featured Spoon drummer Jim Eno — dropped earlier this month, and the band just started touring in support. Check out dates below this exclusive premiere. Click here for a video interview with the crew.

Here are The Submarines’ remaining tour dates:

Tues, April 19 St. Paul @ Turf Club

Wed, April 20 Chicago, IL @ Schubas

Fri, April 22 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Sat, April 23 Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo

Mon, April 25 Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Tues, April 26 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

Wed, April 27 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda”s

Thur, April 28 Washington, DC @ Black Cat Backstage

Fri, April 29 Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

Sat, April 30 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Mon, May 2 Austin, TX @ The Parish

Tues, May 3 Dallas, TX @ The Loft

Thur, May 5 Tucson, AZ @ Solar Culture

Fri, May 6 San Diego, CA @ The Loft (UCSD)

Sat, May 7 Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour