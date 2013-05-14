Exclusive: Survey says ‘Polygamy, USA’ lifestyle not okay with most

If you’re watching the NatGeo show “Polygamy, USA” (Tues. at 9:00 p.m.), you may have mixed feelings about what you’re seeing as the show follows a community of fundamentalist Mormons practicing the unconventional lifestyle. The network recently conducted a survey to determine how people really feel about polygamy. The answer is, simply put, not that great.
Polygamy, defined as having more than one wife or husband at the same time, is a practice that nearly 9 in 10 respondents said that they did not believe in (89%). In contrast, 61% said that they did believe in gay marriage, including 59% who said that they would support a constitutional amendment allowing it. Wondering why the definition of marriage is a topic of great interest to so many? Seventy-nine percent of those surveyed said they believed the institution of marriage played an important role in maintaining a civil society.
The survey also asked people”s opinions on traditional marriage. Here is a breakdown of the findings. Plus, watch two new clips from “Polygamy, USA” here and here.
Attitudes Toward Polygamy
* When asked whether polygamy should be legal, only 18% responded yes. The number grows to 28% when asked if it should be legal as part of someone”s religious beliefs. Regardless, 93% responded that they would not be a polygamist even if it were legal to do so.
* Polygamy is most often associated as a practice of the Mormon church. However, respondents were nearly split on whether they thought the Mormon church supported the legalization of polygamy (46%) or not (54%). (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints officially renounced polygamy in 1890.). These people also said they slept through American history. Just kidding.
* Concerns regarding the role of women in polygamous relationships, potential coercion and child safety are the major reasons people cite for keeping polygamy illegal.
* Eighty-seven percent said their opinion would not change if the more common practice was for a woman to have multiple husbands.
Attitudes Toward Traditional Marriage
* Eight in ten of those surveyed said that they believed that marriage played an important role in maintaining a civil society, which may explain why the marriage debate continues to be a hot topic in politics and media.
* Sixty-six percent of respondents were presently or had previously been married. Of those, 29% were married before the age of 25, the most of any age range. However, when the full survey set was asked about the ideal age for marriage, 62% said 25 to 29, followed by 30 to 39 (19%).
* When asked whether they would consider living with a spouse before marriage, more than three-fourths (78%) said yes.
* Among those who hold a preference, almost all respondents said that a man should propose marriage to a woman and not the other way around. While most respondents (78%) would consider living with a potential spouse before marriage, 57% of respondents said that a couple should be married in order to have or raise children.
Traditional Marriage vs. Polygamous Marriage
* Faithfulness to spouse was chosen as the most important element of a successful marriage (65%), with shared religious beliefs being second (11%). When asked what they believed to be the most important element of a successful polygamist marriage, the top answers swapped places: shared religious beliefs became the top answer (39%), followed by spouse faithfulness (24%).
* Among valid reasons for a person to get married, religious reasons finished in the bottom half (35%), behind companionship (86%), to start a family (85%) and to settle down (52%).
* 31% saw the biggest obstacle keeping polygamy from being legal as being public support for traditional marriage between one man and one woman. That being said, 61% of the same survey group believed that gay marriage should be legal.
What do you think?
As a resident of So. UT for almost 20 years it was very obvious to me that the law turned a blind eye to the FLDS where girls (some as young as 12) were being married off to older men. It was always sad to me to see a young FLDS girl with a baby in her arms and wonder if it was her sibling or her child.
My husband (Ed Kociela)worked at the local paper for 16 years as the local news editor (including the years of the Jeffs trials). With all the research he did during that time he found many instances of the “lack of law” in this area and the corruption going on. He wrote ‘plygs’ a fact-based journalistic novel of the FLDS.
You speak of the “slippery slope” … there should be none. What the people of the FLDS and the UAB practice as their “lifestyle” is SO far from it. People want to look at polygamy along with the LGBT and it is a totally different world. The LGBT just want to marry ONE person and have a life the way other monogamous couples live. The Polygamous world is based on religion. They hide behind it, they survive on the words of a prophet that has ended himself and several others in jail. What good can come of a “religion” that 12, 13, 14 yr old girls are “married” to the “highest bidder” (tithing and favors) within a “church”?
Polygamy that is taught through religion is NOT a choice. They live it or they are forever damned. They live it or they will not see their children in the afterlife. They live it or they will be cast out with nothing… no home, no food, no family, no children, no friends… NOTHING…
Tell me where this is a choice! Tell me how this should be legal! Explain how this is so slippery… those that speak of this slope have NO idea what true polygamy practiced by the FLDS and the AUB and other groups are doing to these women and children… there is no slope… there is a mountain and our politicians are terrified to climb it!
Actually, I never wrote the words “slippery slope” anywhere in this article. This was just a report on what respondents to a survey (one I did not conduct, by the way) said. But interesting points all.
I wanted to say “They” and it came out “you” sorry for the mistake…
Members of the church of Jesus Christ of latter day saints do not practice polygamy, nor are we taught to do it. If you go to LDS.org or mormon.org you can see the FAQ’s and that’s one of the questions. Yes LDS people are known as mormon, but polygamists that call themselves mormon are not members of the LDS churh.
@Shyanne, I was surprised by how many people surveyed didn’t know that. One of my asides (above) was that these people clearly slept through American history class. The polygamists on this show and others are usually pretty clear about not being members of the LDS church (i.e. recognized Mormons), but I’m sure some people don’t pay attention.
Thanks @CaraKocila, I appreciate the clarification.
Yeah, but the people on sister wives claim to be LDS and if you go to those websites our leaders clearly say those who practice it are not of our church because its illegal, and they should be excommunicated…..
@Shayanne, most that understand the mainstream LDS know that polygamy is no longer part of the teaching and has not been since Utah wanted to become a State. Thus the reason for the FLDS, UAB and others. However, they ALL claim to be LDS, Mormon etc… they believe they are the TRUE LDS because they still follow the doctrine according to Joseph Smith.
I know quite a few polygamists who are not members of the FLDS church. They are many different religions/paths and most don’t feel that they are functioning under a religious mandate. To lump all polygamists under the same religious umbrella is insulting. And, yes, consenting adults wanting to legally be able to marry each other is the same issue, in my opinion, regardless of gender or number. If the police are turning a blind eye to the coercion and abuse of minors that is a separate and serious issue. Don’t paint all polygamists with the same brush.
So, let me get this straight…. this guy was a math teacher in a school and some of his female students decided he was supposed to be their husband??? Are you kidding me? This would be a criminal offense in some states, and certainly punishable by termination from your position as a teacher in every school I’ve ever heard of! State of Utah? Are you listening????
Since they were 18 when they got married it would be perfectly legal if there was only one wife. It’s when they are underage that most people have problems with this kind of relationship.
While 18 is the legal age for marriage, I think most school districts would look askance at any teacher getting involved with (much less getting married to) a former student. That even gets college professors fired in some cases (or at least kills their career trajectory). The larger problem (though there are a lot of problems in this, depending on your perspective) is an authority figure taking advantage of position — even if the student is of age.
It is so inappropriate for this guy, an authority figure, to have married not just one but three of his students. And these young girls really had no opportunity to socialize with boys their own age. He is obviously at best a creepy opportunist and at worse something close to a pedophile. Ugh.
I watched the show last night and was struck by these seemingly young, intelligent women supposedly getting the call from above for whom they should spend their life with. In addition to all of the comments and reasons cited by others against polygamy, it simply cannot be sustained by a society. Not every man can have 8 wives, or even 2. The gender ratio in this country is slightly more women to men. Even in their own groups, what happens to the excess men? The men practicing polygamy come off to me as self indulgent harem hosters and the women as simply duped. There is no reason one should be trying to work through jealousy when your own husband is with another woman. There is no justification for a life/religious choice that leaves all or nothing in its wake.
Not sure about Centennial Park, but I know that in the FLDS boys are excommunicated for little things so that there is less competition for the women. A good documentary on them is “Sons of Perdition.”
My thoughts exactly- even if these girls were 18, having not just ONE student marry their teacher but THREE of them says to me this guy is a complete sleeze bag. A word beginning with “pedo” comes to mind.
Mrbilliam -more than “abuser of power.” it’s predatory.
The teacher/student relationship was not compromised because while the girls said they knew while he was their teacher, he had no idea until after they had graduated, were 18+ years old and then went to the church leaders and asked to be married to him.
I would have been with the majority opinion not that long ago but “Sister Wives” did a good job in showing that most polygamous families are nothing like the Warren Jeffs type (along with the HBO drama, “Big Love” and now Polygamy USA.) It’s a very demanding lifestyle. Most Americans wouldn’t choose an arrangement that requires them to work so hard and unrelentingly and that comes with few material rewards. I’m not religious, but I admire people who are willing to truly follow their beliefs-not many do today. If the participants are 18 or older, marry of their own free-will and are willing and able to provide a living for their families, more power to them.
Post a comment…Most are a burden to tax payers as they cant provide health care ect. I shouldnt have to help pay your familys way! we have laws.Im not against having 3 or more wifes its a problem when u create a financial situation knowing u cant pay the bill. Relegious excuses wont pay the bills either. If u dont b a burden to us we wont complain!
I am a Christian born and raised. I personally don’t have a problem with polygamy in fact I would live the lifestyle. All of these people seem like God loving people who live a modest life and live our Lord. I will not judge and would live to learn more of this and live to have sisterwives. Thou shall not judge.
Really? Shipping containers for children’s bedrooms. They are unsafe and ugly. Should be arrested for child abuse, but then we know it’s all about you.
Actually, there are a growing number of people recycling storage containers as housing units. There are kits available to insulate and provide electricity throughout the unit. My wife (only one) drove out to see the town the other day and could see some units in use. They seemed to be completed with windows and insulation.
If this is what these people want to do… AND they DONT create a burden by asking for gov. assistance. Let them be…. it’s their life people… Not yours. I’m so sick of this society sticking its nose in other peoples business.
As I recall when I learned about Mormonism from a Mormon friend in High School I took a good long look at Doctrine and Covenants Section 132 and it states in V. 4 – For Behold, I reveal unto you a new and an everlasting covenant; and if ye abide not that covenant, then ye are damned; for no one can reject this covenant and be permitted to enter into my glory. – This pertains to the revelation of Joseph Smith of plural marriage given at Nuavoo, Illinois in July 12, 1843. Any Mormon who does not practice this ‘everlasting’ covenant apparently will not make it to Celestial heaven to become a God of his own world so his wives can spend eternity making babies for the world they are God over. Polygamy is required for namely the FLDS Mormons. I find even if it is not based on religious reasons you will still have way more problems than a monogamous marriage will have by leaps and bounds and traditional by far with all it’s foibles and follies still is the best model for marriage for society and children.
@SHYANNE: If LDS were truly opposed to polygamy, why do they allow this illegal behavior to continue unabashed in their own state year after year after year? It appears to me that they DO approve, after all.
Here is an interview with a respected anthropologist who explains how modern polygamy can actually empower women: [www.youtube.com]. I think if more people were aware of how polygamy operates they would be much more accepting.