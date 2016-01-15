Exclusive: Take a gander at the covers for ARCHIE #8 and JUGHEAD #6

If you”ve been paying attention to Archie Comics rebooted Riverdale universe, you know some things never change. You can update the clothes. You can modernize the plots with social media hashtag scandals. You can even make Archie Andrews attractive enough that people finally realize why Betty, Veronica, Cheryl, and a host of other girls all make a play for him.

But you can”t change the basic tenet of teenager-hood: rebellion against authority.

This May, both Archie and Jughead will take on their respective arch-nemesis, but will they be able to prevail against adults with resources and life experience? ARCHIE #8 had the titular character dealing with the fact Mr. Lodge is running for mayor. Meanwhile in JUGHEAD #6, the time has come for Juggie to take down Principal Stanger.

Check out the official solicits below.

ARCHIE #8

Veronica's father (and Archie”s arch-nemesis!), Hiram Lodge, is running for Mayor of Riverdale! But will he save, and even improve the town-or will he destroy it?? Find out in this next installment of the hottest comic of the year!

JUGHEAD #6

The time has come. It”s JUGHEAD VS. PRINCIPAL STANGER: THE FINAL SHOWDOWN! With the whole gang at his side, Jughead puts it all on the line: Either Stanger goes, or Jughead does! You won”t want to miss this!

HitFix Harpy also got an exclusive peek at the cover that will accompany these issues. Check ’em out!