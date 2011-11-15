Exclusive: The ladies of ‘Bellflower’ pick their favorite post-apocalypse films

Let’s talk about the ladies of “Bellflower.”

I am fascinated by the accusations I’ve read that “Bellflower” is in some way a misogynistic film, and I heartily disagree. I think the movie is meant to be enormously personal, and I don’t buy for a second that Woodrow, the main character played by writer/director Evan Glodell, is a woman-hater. Far from it. He’s a guy who is easily crushed because of how much he lets himself fall when he meets Milly, played by Jessie Wiseman, and the dynamic between her and her best friend Courtney, played by Rebekah Brandes, may be poisonous, but that’s because of who they are, not what gender they are.

Yesterday, we ran a list of Glodell’s five favorite post-apocalyptic films, and today, I thought we’d hear from both Wiseman and Brandes. I fully expect there will come a point very soon where we hear that Wiseman has been cast in a Hollywood film or a TV show as the younger sister of Christina Applegate. It’s inevitable. She’s an interesting mix of tough and tender, and I always think it’s interesting in a case like this to see what someone picks when talking about a specific genre.

JESSIE WISEMAN – “Milly”

1. Waterworld / The Postman (tie)



One on land, one on sea, same lead actor. NO ONE does apocalypse movies like Kevin Costner.

2. Reign Of Fire



Matthew McConaughey + Dragons = BEYOND AWESOME

3. Apocalypto



I thought it was going to be a movie about the apocalypse; instead it was about a bunch of nude dudes with attitudes. The natural underwater birth at the end IS the female equivalent of an apocalypse though, so this counts.

4. Battlefield Earth



I loved the fact that the movie was based on true events and not some made up religion by a science fiction writer. That”s what made it so believable.

5. Teenage Caveman



Not even really sure what the movie was about, but the excessive f*cking was cool.



Okay, any woman who puts a Larry Clark film on a list like this is worth paying attention to. Be still my heart, right, fellas?

Certain titles seem to be showing up repeatedly, though, and you’ll see a few of them on the list that Brandes gave us:



REBEKAH BRANDES – “Courtney”

1. The Land Before Time



An extinction level event, the original apocalypse.

2. April Apocalypse



I haven’t seen this movie yet but I’ve got the inside scoop that it”s gonna be awesome, I play the title character.

3. Terminator 2: Judgment Day



Emotional, action packed, and Edward Furlong used to get me so hot.

4. Road Warrior



Need I say more?

5. Mars Attacks!



I remember seeing this in theatres and having to escort my little brother out on hysterics. And Jack Nicholson is amazing.

You know how I know Rebekah Brandes is awesome? Because she remembered to include the exclamation point at the end of “Mars Attacks!” She’s a keeper, gentlemen.

If you haven’t seen it, check out my interview with them from Sundance this year.

Tomorrow, I’ve got a very, very special podcast for you that I sort of can’t believe I pulled off, and then on Thursday, we’re going to have the last entry in this series, featuring two more cast members from the film.



Once again, “Bellflower” is available on DVD and Blu-ray today, and I strongly urge you to check it out.