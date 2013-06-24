Exclusive: Tony Moore’s poster for horror anthology ‘V/H/S/2’

Like all good horror-movie monsters, the found-footage anthology “V/H/S”has come back to life. A sequel is available on demand in the form of “V/H/S/2,” which centers on two private investigators looking into the disappearance of a college student. Their search leads them to find a large stack of TV sets and video tapes – including footage of the wrap-around sequence from the first “V/H/S” – as well as a laptop that”s still recording video.

As with the first “V/H/S”, the sequel presents viewers with several short horror movies that cover a wide spectrum within the genre. One such short is director Eduardo Sanchez”s “A Ride in the Park,” shot entirely with a Go Pro camera mounted on a biker”s helmet as he comes into conflict with a horde of zombies.

To celebrate the on-demand release of “V/H/S/2” and its upcoming theatrical release on July 12, Magnet Releasing has given Spinoff Online an exclusive look at a new poster for the film, illustrated by comic book artist Tony Moore. It centers on “A Ride in the Park,” and gives a sense of the gut-chewing gore you can expect from the film.

Check it out below: