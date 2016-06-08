Exclusive: Watch the sizzling debut trailer for the ‘Department Q’ trilogy

Whether or not you’ve heard of the Department Q trilogy, the series of crime books — written by Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen — have been huge bestsellers worldwide, and their respective film adaptations have caught fire at the box office in their native country. Now, the adaptations are coming to North American audiences courtesy of Sundance Selects/IFC Films, and HitFix is happy to debut the trailer and official one-sheets for the upcoming trilogy that is giving us serious Girl with the Dragon Tattoo vibes.

The Department Q trilogy focuses on Copenhangen homicide detective Carl Mørck (Nikolaj Lie Kaas) who is banished to run the department’s cold case division following a tragic incident that results in the deaths of two of his fellow officers. With the assistance of his colleague Assad (Fares Fares), he digs in and begins investigating the unsolved disappearance of a liberal politician who was presumed dead (The Keeper of Lost Causes); the brutal double murder of a brother and sister (The Absent One); and a harrowing message in a bottle that washed up on shore (A Conspiracy of Faith).

All three films are scheduled to hit theaters on June 17. Check out the trailer and posters below.