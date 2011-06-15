EXCLUSIVE: What ‘Batman’ star shot a scene for ‘Dark Knight Rises’ on Monday?

I would hate to be the guy who blows all the big secrets for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming “The Dark Knight Rises.” In fact, after some of the ways I’ve stumbled across giant secrets over the years and blabbed them without knowing full well what the impact would be, I try to err on the side of caution when I can.
Having said that, some news crossed my desk today that is too cool not to share. However, I want to ask you to respect that not everyone is going to want to know this news, and without knowing context for it, we’re still not sure what it means for this third film in Nolan’s saga. If you reprint this news, please try to preserve some sort of a secret for people. I’m going to run the actual news after the fold, and I’m warning you… it could be a bombshell of a spoiler.
I contacted Warner Bros. to ask them to comment on this story, and they politely refused, saying that’s simply not policy when it comes to the Batman films that Nolan and company make. They know already that they’re not going to get him to confirm something, especially not something like this.
We’ve been hearing word that this film will bring the Nolan trilogy full circle in many ways, and if the word I’ve been hearing from the set is accurate, then that’s not just a thematic promise. According to sources, none other than Liam Neeson was on the set of “The Dark Knight Rises” on Monday, shooting a scene as Ra’s al Ghul.
Wait… what?!
Right now, I can’t confirm if the scene was meant to be a flashback or if it takes place in the current timeline of the films, but Neeson was there, and he was in front of the cameras. By Tuesday night, he was already in New York where he showed up for the premiere of the revamped “Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark.” I have no idea if he’s going to return to London for more “The Dark Knight Rises” shooting or not, but at the very least, we know he’s stepped in front of the camera.
What does this mean for the film’s storyline? We’ve been hearing for a while that Josh Pence had a role in the film as a young Ra’s al Ghul, and I think many people assumed that was for a flashback. It’s also widely believed that his daughter Talia, a major part of Bruce Wayne’s life in the comics, may show up in the film. But to actually have Neeson play the role again, especially if he’s playing a resurrected Ghul, is exciting news indeed, and suggests that Nolan may be playing around with the strange and the supernatural to some extent. It’s something that fans of the series have been speculating about for a while now, and more and more evidence seems to indicate that at the very least, Nolan’s going to play with the idea of resurrection. Whether it’s real or not is something I suspect we’ll have to see the film to discover.
For now, take this as what it is: a single puzzle piece, and we don’t have the lid of the box to look at to see how it fits into the larger picture. Still, it’s a very intriguing little bit of information, and I look forward to seeing how it fits in next summer.
“The Dark Knight Rises” will be in theaters July 20, 2012.
Marion Cotillard will wind up being Talia.
and Eddy Murphy will end up being Riddler, Philip Seymoure Hoffman will end up being Penguin, Robin Williams will end up being Hugo Strange, JGL will end up being Alberto Falcone, Dustin Diamond will end up being a newly cast Joker, Kristen Stewart will end up being Black Mask and the midget who played R2D2 will end up being speculatron 3000
Lazarus Pit! :happydance:
It’s not the Lazarus Pit. Nolan isn’t putting any magic or extreme fantastical element in his movies. It has to be a flashback.
Yeah, have you guys seen the previous movies? There is no way that they are going to introduce supernatural elements.
I know it will probably be a flashback or something, but a boy can dream.
You are both wrong, it is indeed a Lazarus Pit.However just because this is the truth doesn’t mean that Nolan had to make it supernatural like the comics.
When the subway car exploded at the end of Begins, the first thing I thought was “Lazarus Pit”. Then I thought about Nolan’s take on this. I figure if we saw Ras in current timeline it would be in some comatose state in some distant homemade hospital.
The cameo of liam neeson is apparentyl only a flashback. no him coming back to life. so i dont believe it was a huge spoiler, especially since he is only there to shoot for one day
If he shot it that fast, it can’t be too substantial and appearance… even a single big scene would probably take days or weeks to complete. I have to assume this is a flashback/dream sequence/ hallucination/fantasy/hologram…. etc etc
exclusive cameo? playing with the idea of resurrection? please tell me theyre bringing back Heath Ledger as the Joker for the final film! it would be EPIC
That would be hard to do considering Heath Ledger has been kind of dead for 3 years. Yes, it would be epic, but it will never happen
Also, I don’t think the Joker actually died in the movie. So were you suggesting using a plot device in a movie to bring a real person back to life?
Awesome scoop. i agree with Yummsh it’s all about the Lazarus pit. My guess, is that Bane breaks the Bat’s back early and Gotham falls into chaos. Talia whos been keeping tabs on BWayne rushes him off to the Lazarus pit and thus Batman Rises from the pit a better man. Returns to Gotham and in the final act action piece, beats Bane.
As much as I would like to see the Lazarus Pit in a Batman movie, I just don’t know how I feel about Ra’s being in the current timeline. Nolan seems to have taken a pretty firm stance in grounding the Batman movies in reality (or at least in the realm of the possible). Resurrecting Ra’s moves the movies into the realm of science fiction.
Even if The Lazarus Pit was really some technology that cloned a person, the clone wouldn’t have the same memories and would still grow at a normal rate. We’re still pretty far out from accelerating growth, and certainly we can’t imprint memories from one body to another.
@Hammy You know that’s impossible right?
Also remember that Ra’s was already resurrected once in “Batman Begins,” where the movie led you to believe he died on the mountain. I don;t think Nolan would do it again. Much more likely that it’s a flashback, especially given the number of new characters that already have to be serviced within the new movie…
Yea youre the same guy that posted the 6 finger Joker fakecaling it 100% real..I call total bullshit on just about you or your idiot friends at AICN write..or are we forgetting Harry’s crappy catwoman fake he tried to get away with…just you guys drumming up bullshit to increase your hit stats.
Are people now getting dissed for what someone else posts on someone else’s site? Try not to let any other screws get loose.
It’s going to be a flashback, which will bring the trilogy full circle and will foreshadow Cotillard’s character secretly being Talia al Ghul. Supernatural elements? No way.
awesome story
After dealing with a human force of destruction like the Joker it would be the next logical step to go supernatural to escalate things.
He could have conceivably survived the monorail crash in “Batman Begins” or Liam’s return could either be a flashback with Miranda/Talia (Marion Cottilard), or a full blown resurrection involving the Lazarus Pit. A very interesting development…
Thank you for not putting the spoiler in the headline, I saw the wrap’s article posted on IMDB with the spoiler in the title, I am disgusted that these people show no discretion, thank you hitfix, I’ll read you guys forever.
Why would they need anything supernatural? Batman made a point of leaving Mr. Al Ghoul on the train to fend for himself and not personally killing him. It seemed to me deliberately left mysterious if he could’ve survived or not. If he turns out to be alive then that means the bastard jumped off. He is part ninja, after all. Taught Batman everything he knows.
vern always gets it right! batman didn’t kill ra’as, just left him there…’part ninja after all’. and personally, i don’t see why the introduction of lazarus pits or other ‘abnomral’ (not using the word ‘supernatural’) could be a major issue. the joker wasn’t ‘real’. neither is ‘batman’. nolan asked us to believe that a young billionnaire would want to travel the world learning to be a badass, train with an elite secret organization of ninjas, return home and become a costumed vigilante employing state-of-the-art tech, then defeat his old master whose sole purpose in life is to destroy cities that have become wretched hives of scumm and villainy. how is that shit ‘realistic’?? so what if he introduces the lazarus pits, because the said master is a supreme badass and expert at everything and has developed a healing/regeneration formula through ancient techniques and arcane knowledge?
P.S. is BANE ‘realistic’?? cut out this crap with the ‘nolan wont do this, wont do that..he only operates in the ‘real”
Personally, I’d dig the introduction of the more mystic/shadowy elements in the batman universe. and i think it would be a great thematic/stylistic choice after the hardcore urban grittiness of The Dark Knight to venture into the epic and the mysterious and the arcane. the threat level would be greater. That chant hiding the hashtag gives me the heebie-jeebies and conjures a perfect world for the film, including ninjas, centuries old indian castles, deserts, ‘roided-out musclemen and shit. idea of young ra’as is so delightfully epic. and damn when neeson turns up it’s gonna be a cinematic moment for the ages, i tell you. the dark knight rises is gonna rock BALLS!
I think it’s pretty funny that people can’t believe that the Lazarus Pit couldn’t be incorporated into Nolan’s Batman. Nolan has stretched the “believable world” since the start. Why not take the Lazarus Pit and make it a stem-cell like chamber that allows for miraculous healing.
We can grow a human ear on a rat’s back for God’s sake! Why is this such a stretch? The nit-picking is unbelievable!
I totally agree. The Lazarus pit and Ra’s go hand in hand, at least for someone who has been reading the comics for years. This as a no brainer and honestly something that I expected. This isn’t a shock at all.
And the nitpicking is unbelievable for sure. Nolan’s world is far from believable. Plus, remember the look on Neeson’s face just before impact. Classic set-up. He wasn’t just meditating before death.
Christopher Nolan will not make a Lazarus Pit.
But he might do stem cell spray.
It never actually showed him die. In the novelization of Batman Begins, which is canon, it says they never found his body.
Sounds like a whole lot of speculation over nothing, especially since the most obvious thing would simply be that he’s in there for a flashback sequence (hence the brief time on set). Nolan’s Batman series has been as grounded in reality as possible, so I doubt (and hope) that he will be bringing in any supernatural elements, especially since the first two movies never even hinted it.
Sounds like Nolan, once again, is trying to pack too much into a single flick. After the dizzying, draining experience of TDK, this one should be called The Dense Knight.
I guess there has to be at least one person that goes against the crowd…
In all seriousness I pretty much disagree with every word in your comment.
Hope you feel big for releasing this information and ruining what I’m sure was meant to be a massive surprise in the film for everybody. Bravo. One of lifes winners with your 15 minutes of fame.
The Lazurus pitt can work to the same degree as the flower concoction that Ducard made Wayne inhale and if you ask me that shit was supernatural.
If they introduce the Lazarus Pits than this movie will fail super hard.
They are probably using Liam to show Ra’s going into the Lazurus Pit and will show Josh Pence coming out to establish him as Ra’s! So yes, current timeline, and yes to a degree a flashback..
I really doubt that Mr. Nolan betrays his own style. Mysticism and magic they’re nonsense in this kind of movies. As you said, Mr. Neeson will shoot scenes only for flashbacks.