‘Expendables 3’ gets Summer 2014 release date

06.03.13 5 years ago

“The Expendables 3” is staying with what works, release date-wise.

Lionsgate has slated the star-studded action threequel for August 15, 2014, in the same late-summer slot that proved to be a sweet spot for the two previous installments, which have a combined gross of over $580 million worldwide.

In addition, the studio has pushed back the Sylvester Stallone-Schwarzenegger action vehicle “Escape Plan” (f.k.a. “The Tomb”) to October 18, 2013 from its previous release date of September 13. That film stars Stallone as a “structural-security authority” who must escape from a prison of his own design after being framed for a crime he didn’t commit.

“Expendables 3” is being helmed by Australian director Patrick Hughes (“Red Hill”), with Stallone reprising his role alongside several other franchise regulars. It was also reported late last week that Jackie Chan, Nicolas Cage, Wesley Snipes and Milla Jovovich are all in negotiations to sign on to the ensemble actioner.

Will you be seeing “The Expendables 3” next summer? Let us know in the comments.

