Extended ‘Game of Thrones’ tease set for April 3

Are you a fan of George R. R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” series? Are you finding it virtually impossible to wait until April 17 for “Game of Thrones” to premiere on HBO? You’re in at least a little luck!

HBO announced on Friday (March 4) that the first 15 minutes of the “Game of Thrones” premiere will debut on the premium cable network on Sunday, April 3 at 9 p.m. That will serve as a lead-in to the third part of HBO’s miniseries adaptation of “Mildred Pierce,” airing at 9:15 p.m.

The “Game of Thrones” tease will show only once on-air, but will immediately shift to HBO.com and HBO Go, before becoming available on HBO On Demand on Monday, April 8.

The series will then premiere, as scheduled, with the complete first episode on April 17.

[Note: Ignore any early reports suggesting that HBO was airing the full “Game of Thrones” pilot on April 3.]

“Game of Thrones” was adapted for the small screen by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. The series, shot in Northern Ireland and Malta, features a vast ensemble cast that includes Mark Addy, Sean Bean, Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Fairley, Lena Headey, Kit Harington and Aidan Gillen.