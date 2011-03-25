‘Face/Off’ duo Nicolas Cage, John Travolta may reunite for two thrillers

Larger-than-life stars Nicolas Cage and John Travolta turned in ballsy, over-the-top performances in John Woo’s 1997 action epic “Face/Off.” Now the duo may possibly reunite for a pair of small-scale thrillers, according to The NY Mag’s Vulture Blog.

First up is “Shrapnel,” a Evan Dougherty-penned script that was included on 2008’s Hollywood Black List of best unproduced screenplays.

The vengeance-driven film will center on an ex-Bosnian soldier who attempts to get revenge on the American veteran who wounded him, using a seemingly friendly hunting trip as a ruse to kill him. It’s unclear at this point which of those two main characters Cage and Travolta would play, although the film is aiming for a June start date.

McTiernan, who ruled the late ’80s/early ’90s action world with “Predator,” “Die Hard” and “The Hunt For Red October,” was attached to direct, but then the director found himself embroiled in the Anthony Pellicano Hollywood wiretap case. McTiernan was fined $100,000 for perjury and is currently appealing the verdict.

The other potential Cage-Travolta rematch is ocean-bound thriller “Sea Trial,” based on the novel by Frank De Felitta. His son, Raymond Felitta (“City Island”) would adapt and direct the film for producer Charles Roven (“The Dark Knight”).

Cage has recently been in such films as “Kick-Ass,” “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” and “Season of the Witch.” He’ll soon appear in sequels “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance” and “National Treasure 3.”

Travolta was recently seen in the low-budget actioner “From Paris With Love” and the comedy hit “Wild Hogs” with Tim Allen and Martin Lawrence.