‘Fairly Legal’ and ‘In Plain Sight’ returning to USA Network March 16

01.04.12 7 years ago

USA Network fans should mark their calendars for Friday, March 16, as the cable network will premiere  the new seasons of original series “Fairly Legal” and “In Plain Sight” back-to-back.

Season two of “Fairly Legal” finds mediator Kate Reed (Sarah Shahi) in a bind, when new trial attorney Ben Grogan, (newcomer Ryan Johnson) is added to her firm — and may be a potential love interest. Virginia Williams, Michael Trucco Baron Vaughn, plus returning guest stars Gerald McRaney as Judge Nicastro and Esai Morales as D.A. Aaron Davidson, Mark Moses and Barry Shabaka Henley.  

The fifth and final season of “In Plain Sight” finds U.S. marshall Mary (Mary McCormack) balancing motherhood with her demanding work relocating witnesses who have been targeted by criminals. Meanwhile, Marshall (Frederick Weller) tried to keep his relationship with Abigail (Rachel Boston) afloat while secretly harboring feelings for Mary. Nichole Hiltz and Josh Malina also star.

The sophomore season premiere of “Fairly Legal” will air at 9/8c, with the final season premiere of “In Plain Sight” at 10/9c. 

Around The Web

TAGSFAIRLY LEGALIN PLAIN SIGHTUSA NETWORK

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP