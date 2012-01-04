‘Fairly Legal’ and ‘In Plain Sight’ returning to USA Network March 16

USA Network fans should mark their calendars for Friday, March 16, as the cable network will premiere the new seasons of original series “Fairly Legal” and “In Plain Sight” back-to-back.

Season two of “Fairly Legal” finds mediator Kate Reed (Sarah Shahi) in a bind, when new trial attorney Ben Grogan, (newcomer Ryan Johnson) is added to her firm — and may be a potential love interest. Virginia Williams, Michael Trucco Baron Vaughn, plus returning guest stars Gerald McRaney as Judge Nicastro and Esai Morales as D.A. Aaron Davidson, Mark Moses and Barry Shabaka Henley.

The fifth and final season of “In Plain Sight” finds U.S. marshall Mary (Mary McCormack) balancing motherhood with her demanding work relocating witnesses who have been targeted by criminals. Meanwhile, Marshall (Frederick Weller) tried to keep his relationship with Abigail (Rachel Boston) afloat while secretly harboring feelings for Mary. Nichole Hiltz and Josh Malina also star.

The sophomore season premiere of “Fairly Legal” will air at 9/8c, with the final season premiere of “In Plain Sight” at 10/9c.