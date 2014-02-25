Falcon Finally Gets His Own ‘Captain America’ Poster

After releasing character posters for Steve Rogers, Natasha Romanov, Nick Fury, Alexander Pierce, and titular Winter Solider, Bucky Barnes Marvel finally got around to showing off Falcon in all his winged glory. ComingSoon got their hands on Anthony Mackie as Samuel Thomas Wilson in this best look yet at the latest superhero to join the Avengers roster. Just look at those majestic wings.

Photo Credit: Marvel

Whether or not Falcon will have his sidekick bird Redwing and be telepathically linked to it at all all times – giving him a pair of scouting eyes in the sky – remains to be seen. But what we are seeing is the army apparently rolling out the latest in combat fatigues. Why they went with a retro drop-crotch harem pant is beyond me, but who am I to question the machinisms of the federal government's fashion choices? But that's the only explanation here, right? Other than some sort of terrible genetic mutation, I guess.