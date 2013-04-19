Fall Out Boy and Kid Cudi duke it out for No. 1 on Billboard 200

Fall Out Boy gets a big welcome back after five years after releasing its last album as “Save Rock And Roll” will likely debut at the top of the Billboard 200 next week.

The title is in a bit of a dead heat with Kid Cudi”s “Indicud” for No. 1, with both projects looking to sell between 145,000 and 155,000 copies.

Looking good to hold at No. 3 is Justin Timberlake”s former chart topper, “The 20/20 Experience.” A trio of country albums then follow for Nos. 4-6: Blake Shelton”s “Based on A True Story” at No. 4, The Band Perry”s “Pioneer” at No. 5 and Brad Paisley”s “Wheelhouse” at No. 6.

Two more debuts follow with Christian hip-hop artist Andy Mineo”s “Heroes For Sale” at No. 7 and Yeah Yeah Yeahs” “Mosquito” at No. 8. However, it”s a tight race for spots 7-10, so either one of the newcomers could end up placing below Paramore”s self-titled set, which, as of Friday, Hits Daily Double predicts will drop to No. 9, and Lil Wayne”s “I Am Not A Human Being,” at No. 10. All four titles are too close to call with a few days left before the chart closes and are now targeted to each sell between 30,000 and 35,000 copies.

