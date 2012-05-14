Fall TV 2012: New and Returning Shows

Below you can find a full schedule of the new and returning series slated to hit the broadcast networks during the 2012-13 season.
*denotes new series
FOX:
SUNDAY
Fall:
The Simpsons
8pm
Bob’s Burgers
8:30
Family Guy
9pm
American Dad
9:30
Mid-season:
The Cleveland Show
7:30
MONDAY
Fall:
Bones
8pm
*Mob Doctor
9pm
Logline: A young female thoracic surgeon (Jordana Spiro) who becomes indebted to the South Chicago mafia is forced to moonlight as a “mob doctor” while also working full-time at Chicago’s most prominent hospital.
Cast: James Carpinello, Jesse Lee Soffer, Jordana Spiro, Jamie Lee Kirchner
Mid-season:
*The Following
9pm
Logline: A retired FBI profiler joins the hunt for a serial killer who uses technology to create a cult of serial killers.
Cast: Kevin Bacon, James Purefoy, Shawn Ashmore
TUESDAY
Fall:
Raising Hope
8pm
*Ben and Kate
8:30
Logline: A single mother gets a helping hand from her brother, who moves in to help her raise her baby.
Cast: Nat Faxon, Maggie Jones, Echo Kellum, Abby Elliott
New Girl
9pm
The Mindy Project
9:30
Logline: A young doctor (Mindy Kaling) tries to balance her personal and professional life.
Cast: Mindy Kaling, Ed Weeks, Zoe Jarman, Dana DeLorenzo
Mid-season:
*The Goodwin Games
TBD
Logline: A single-camera family comedy about a father who leaves his fortune to his three daughters, but only on his terms.
Cast: Becki Newton, Scott Foley, Felisha Terrell
WEDNESDAY
Fall:
The X-Factor
8-10pm
Mid-season:
American Idol
8-10pm
THURSDAY
Fall:
The X-Factor results
8pm
Glee
9pm
Mid-season:
American Idol results
8pm
FRIDAY
Fall:
Touch
8pm
Fringe
9pm (fall only)
Mid-season:
Hell’s Kitchen
9pm
SATURDAY
Fall:
FOX Sports Saturday
7-10:30pm (fall only)
TBD mid-season series:
Cops
NBC:
SUNDAY
Fall:
Football Night in America
7-8:15pm
NBC Sunday Night Football
8:15-11:30
Mid-season:
Dateline NBC
7pm
Fashion Star
8pm
The Celebrity Apprentice
9pm
*Do No Harm
10pm
Logline: A neurosurgeon battles with an alter-ego that threatens to send his life spiraling out of control.
Cast: Steven Pasquale, Alana de la Garza, Ruta Gedmintas, Mousa Kraish, Phylicia Rashad
MONDAY
Fall:
The Voice
8-10pm
*Revolution
10pm
Logline: A group of people survive in a world where all forms of energy no longer exist.
Cast: Billy Burke, Graham Rogers, Tracy Spiradakos, Anna Lise Phillips, Giancarlo Esposito
TUESDAY
Fall:
The Voice results
8-9pm
*Go On
9pm
Logline: An irreverent yet charming sportscaster tries to move on from loss and finds support in group therapy sessions.
Cast: Matthew Perry, Laura Benanti, Julie White, Suzy Nakamura
*The New Normal
9:30
Logline: A woman becomes a surrogate for two gay men as they start to build a family.
Cast: Justin Bartha, Georgia King, Andrew Rannells, Ellen Barkin
Parenthood
10pm
WEDNESDAY
Fall:
*Animal Practice
8pm
Logline: An office comedy about a veterinarian who loves animals but usually hates their owners.
Cast: Justin Kirk, Tyler Labine, Amy Huberman
*Guys with Kids
8:30
Logline: Three 30-something guys enjoy parenting despite having not grown up themselves.
Cast: Jesse Bradford, Zach Cregger, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Anthony Anderson
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
9pm
*Chicago Fire
10pm
Logline: Action drama about the men and women of the Chicago Fire Department”s Firehouse 55.
Cast: Eamonn Walker, Taylor Kinney, Monica Raymund, Jesse Spencer
THURSDAY
Fall:
30 Rock
8pm
Up All Night
8:30
The Office
9pm
Parks and Recreation
9:30
Rock Center with Brian Williams
10pm
FRIDAY
Fall:
Whitney
8pm
Community
8:30
Grimm
9pm
Dateline NBC
10pm
TBD mid-season series:
Smash (returning)
Save Me
Logline: A single-camera comedy about a woman who, after an accident, believes she is channeling God and starts performing miracles.
Cast: Anne Heche, Alexandra Breckenridge, Michael Landes, Heather Burns
Next Caller
Logline: A comedy revolving around a brash male DJ and his feminist co-host set at a satellite radio station.
Cast: Dane Cook, Collette Wolfe, Joy Osmanski
1600 Penn
Logline: A single-camera comedy about a dysfunctional first family.
Cast: Bill Pullman, Jenna Elfman, Brittany Snow, Josh Gad
ABC:
SUNDAY
Fall:
America’s Funniest Home Videos
7pm
Once Upon a Time
8pm
Revenge
9pm
*666 Park Avenue
10pm
Logline: A young couple become managers of apartment buildings in New York City where they have supernatural experiences.
Cast: Terry O”Quinn, Dave Annable, Mercedes Masohn, Robert Buckley, Vanessa Williams
MONDAY
Fall:
Dancing with the Stars (All-Stars edition)
8-10pm (fall only)
Castle
10pm
Mid-season:
The Bachelor
8-10pm
TUESDAY
Fall:
Dancing with the Stars results (All-Stars edition)
8pm (fall only)
Happy Endings
9pm
Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23
9:30
Private Practice
10pm
Mid-season:
*How to Live With Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life)
8pm
Logline: A single-camera comedy about a recently divorced single mother who moves in with her eccentric parents.
Cast: Sarah Chalke, Jon Dore, Elizabeth Perkins
*The Family Tools
8:30
Logline: Based on the UK show about a man who puts his dreams on hold to run the family handyman business.
Cast: Kyle Bornheimer, JK Simmons, Edi Gathegin
WEDNESDAY
Fall:
The Middle
8pm
Suburgatory
8:30
Modern Family
9pm
*The Neighbors
9:30
Logline: Logline: A single-camera comedy about a family who move next door to aliens.
Cast: Jami Gertz, Simon Templeman, Toks Olagundoye, Tim Jo, Lenny Venito
*Nashville
10pm
Logline: A soap that follows the differing fortunes of two country music stars in Nashville.
Cast: Sam Palladio, Clare Bowen, Jonathan Jackson, Powers Boothe, Hayden Panettiere, Robert Wisdom
THURSDAY
Fall:
*Last Resort
8pm
Logline: A futuristic thriller about the crew of a US nuclear submarine who become fugitives after refusing to fire their missiles, and then establish themselves as an independent nuclear nation.
Cast: Daniel Lissing, Andre Braugher, Autumn Reeser, Daisy Betts, Scott Speedman
Grey’s Anatomy
9pm
Scandal
10pm
FRIDAY
Fall:
Shark Tank
8pm
Primetime: What Would You Do?
9pm
20/20
10pm
Beginning in November:
Last Man Standing
8pm
*Malibu Country
8:30
Logline: A woman divorces her cheating rock star husband and moves her family from Nashville to a little house in Malibu.
Cast:Reba McEntire, Lily Tomlin, Sara Rue
Shark Tank
9pm (new time-slot)
SATURDAY
Saturday Night College Football
8pm
TBD mid-season series:
Wife Swap (returning)
Body of Proof (returning)
*Zero Hour
Logline: After his wife is kidnapped, a sceptical magazine editor becomes involved in a huge conspiracy dating back to the Second World War.
Cast: Anthony Edwards, Scott Michael Foster, Addison Timlin, Carmen Ejogo, Jacinda Barrett, Michael Nyquist
*Red Widow
Logline: Based on the Dutch format Penoza, about the widow of an assassinated criminal who is forced to take her husband”s place in a crime syndicate to protect her family.
Cast: Lee Tergesen, Luke Goss, Radha Mitchell, Rade Serbedzija
*Mistresses
Logline: Based on the UK series about four women and their scandalous love lives.
Cast: Alyssa Milano, Jes Macallan, Rochelle Aytes, Yunjin Kim
CBS:
SUNDAY
Fall:
60 Minutes
7pm
The Amazing Race
8pm
The Good Wife
9pm
The Mentalist
10pm
MONDAY
Fall:
How I Met Your Mother
8pm
*Partners
8:30
Logline: Two lifelong friends, who are both architects, form a business partnership.
Cast: Michael Urie, David Krumholtz, Sophia Bush, Brandon Routh
2 Broke Girls
9pm
Mike & Molly
9:30
Hawaii Five-O
10pm
TUESDAY
Fall:
NCIS
8pm
NCIS: Los Angeles
9pm
*Vegas
10pm
Logline: The true story of Ralph Lamb, a rodeo cowboy-turned-sheriff in Las Vegas.
Cast: Michael Chiklis, Dennis Quaid, Taylor Handley, Carrie-Anne Moss
WEDNESDAY
Fall:
Survivor
8pm
Criminal Minds
9pm
CSI
10pm
THURSDAY
Fall:
The Big Bang Theory
8pm
Two and a Half Men
8:30
Person of Interest
9pm
*Elementary
10pm
Logline: A modern take on the cases of Sherlock Holmes, with the detective now living in New York City.
Cast: Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu
FRIDAY
Fall:
CSI: NY
8pm
*Made in Jersey
9pm
Logline: A legal drama about a working-class woman who uses her street smarts to compete at a New York law firm.
Cast: Toni Trucks, Janet Montgomery, Kyle MacLachlan, Felix Solis
Blue Bloods
10pm
SATURDAY
Fall:
Crimetime Saturday
8-10pm
48 Hours Mystery
10pm
TBD mid-season series:
Friend Me
Logline: Multi-camera comedy about two 20-something best friends who move from Indiana to Los Angeles.
Cast: Tim Robinson, Parvesh Cheena
Golden Boy
Logline: About a cop”s meteoric rise from officer to detective to police commissioner.
Cast: Theo James, Chi McBride, Kevin Alejandro, Stella Maeve
The Job (reality)
Logline: Contestants vie for a job at an entertainment magazine.
Creator: Mark Burnett
Undercover Boss (returning)
The CW
MONDAY
Fall:
90210
8pm
Gossip Girl
9pm (fall only)
Mid-season:
*The Carrie Diaries
9pm
Logline: Based on Candice Bushnell”s books, this prequel to Sex & the City is set during the characters” high school years.
Cast: Stefania Owen, Katie Findlay, Ellen Wong, AnnaSophia Robb, Freema Agyeman
TUESDAY
Fall:
Hart of Dixie
8pm
*Emily Owens, M.D.
9pm
Logline: A doctor hoping to leave her nerdy past behind discovers life at the hospital where she works is no different to high school.
Cast: Michael Rady, Kelly McCreary, Justin Hartley, Aja Naomi King
WEDNESDAY
Fall:
*Arrow
8pm
Logline: A modern take on the DC Comics character Green Arrow.
Cast: Katie Cassidy, Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Susanna Thompson, Willa Holland, Colin Donnell
Supernatural
9pm
THURSDAY
Fall:
The Vampire Diaries
8pm
*Beauty and the Beast
9pm
Logline: An NYPD detective is haunted by her mother”s murder and the killer”s demise at the hands of a creature, whom she discovers is the survivor of a military experiment gone wrong.
Cast: Kristin Kreuk, Austin Basis, Nicole Gale Anderson, Nina Lisandrello, Jay Ryan, Max Brown
FRIDAY
Fall:
America’s Next Top Model
9pm
Nikita
9pm
TBD mid-season series:
*Cult
Logline: A production assistant on a TV show and a blogger investigate its fans, who might be recreating crimes from the show in real life.
Cast: Matt Davis, Jessica Lucas, Alona Tal, Robert Knepper
