Fall TV 2012: New and Returning Shows

Below you can find a full schedule of the new and returning series slated to hit the broadcast networks during the 2012-13 season.

*denotes new series



FOX:



SUNDAY

Fall:

The Simpsons

8pm

Bob’s Burgers

8:30

Family Guy

9pm

American Dad

9:30

Mid-season:

The Cleveland Show

7:30

MONDAY

Fall:

Bones

8pm

*Mob Doctor

9pm

Logline: A young female thoracic surgeon (Jordana Spiro) who becomes indebted to the South Chicago mafia is forced to moonlight as a “mob doctor” while also working full-time at Chicago’s most prominent hospital.

Cast: James Carpinello, Jesse Lee Soffer, Jordana Spiro, Jamie Lee Kirchner

Mid-season:

*The Following

9pm

Logline: A retired FBI profiler joins the hunt for a serial killer who uses technology to create a cult of serial killers.

Cast: Kevin Bacon, James Purefoy, Shawn Ashmore

TUESDAY

Fall:

Raising Hope

8pm

*Ben and Kate

8:30

Logline: A single mother gets a helping hand from her brother, who moves in to help her raise her baby.

Cast: Nat Faxon, Maggie Jones, Echo Kellum, Abby Elliott

New Girl

9pm

The Mindy Project

9:30

Logline: A young doctor (Mindy Kaling) tries to balance her personal and professional life.

Cast: Mindy Kaling, Ed Weeks, Zoe Jarman, Dana DeLorenzo

Mid-season:

*The Goodwin Games

TBD

Logline: A single-camera family comedy about a father who leaves his fortune to his three daughters, but only on his terms.

Cast: Becki Newton, Scott Foley, Felisha Terrell

WEDNESDAY

Fall:

The X-Factor

8-10pm

Mid-season:

American Idol

8-10pm

THURSDAY

Fall:

The X-Factor results

8pm

Glee

9pm

Mid-season:

American Idol results

8pm

FRIDAY

Fall:

Touch

8pm

Fringe

9pm (fall only)

Mid-season:

Hell’s Kitchen

9pm

SATURDAY

Fall:

FOX Sports Saturday

7-10:30pm (fall only)

TBD mid-season series:

Cops

NBC:

SUNDAY

Fall:

Football Night in America

7-8:15pm

NBC Sunday Night Football

8:15-11:30

Mid-season:

Dateline NBC

7pm

Fashion Star

8pm

The Celebrity Apprentice

9pm

*Do No Harm

10pm

Logline: A neurosurgeon battles with an alter-ego that threatens to send his life spiraling out of control.

Cast: Steven Pasquale, Alana de la Garza, Ruta Gedmintas, Mousa Kraish, Phylicia Rashad

MONDAY

Fall:

The Voice

8-10pm

*Revolution

10pm

Logline: A group of people survive in a world where all forms of energy no longer exist.

Cast: Billy Burke, Graham Rogers, Tracy Spiradakos, Anna Lise Phillips, Giancarlo Esposito



TUESDAY

Fall:

The Voice results

8-9pm

*Go On

9pm

Logline: An irreverent yet charming sportscaster tries to move on from loss and finds support in group therapy sessions.

Cast: Matthew Perry, Laura Benanti, Julie White, Suzy Nakamura

*The New Normal

9:30

Logline: A woman becomes a surrogate for two gay men as they start to build a family.

Cast: Justin Bartha, Georgia King, Andrew Rannells, Ellen Barkin

Parenthood

10pm



WEDNESDAY

Fall:

*Animal Practice

8pm

Logline: An office comedy about a veterinarian who loves animals but usually hates their owners.

Cast: Justin Kirk, Tyler Labine, Amy Huberman

*Guys with Kids

8:30

Logline: Three 30-something guys enjoy parenting despite having not grown up themselves.

Cast: Jesse Bradford, Zach Cregger, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Anthony Anderson

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

9pm

*Chicago Fire

10pm

Logline: Action drama about the men and women of the Chicago Fire Department”s Firehouse 55.

Cast: Eamonn Walker, Taylor Kinney, Monica Raymund, Jesse Spencer



THURSDAY

Fall:

30 Rock

8pm

Up All Night

8:30

The Office

9pm

Parks and Recreation

9:30

Rock Center with Brian Williams

10pm



FRIDAY

Fall:

Whitney

8pm

Community

8:30

Grimm

9pm

Dateline NBC

10pm

TBD mid-season series:

Smash (returning)

Save Me

Logline: A single-camera comedy about a woman who, after an accident, believes she is channeling God and starts performing miracles.

Cast: Anne Heche, Alexandra Breckenridge, Michael Landes, Heather Burns

Next Caller

Logline: A comedy revolving around a brash male DJ and his feminist co-host set at a satellite radio station.

Cast: Dane Cook, Collette Wolfe, Joy Osmanski

1600 Penn

Logline: A single-camera comedy about a dysfunctional first family.

Cast: Bill Pullman, Jenna Elfman, Brittany Snow, Josh Gad

ABC:

SUNDAY

Fall:

America’s Funniest Home Videos

7pm

Once Upon a Time

8pm

Revenge

9pm

*666 Park Avenue

10pm

Logline: A young couple become managers of apartment buildings in New York City where they have supernatural experiences.

Cast: Terry O”Quinn, Dave Annable, Mercedes Masohn, Robert Buckley, Vanessa Williams

MONDAY



Fall:

Dancing with the Stars (All-Stars edition)

8-10pm (fall only)

Castle

10pm

Mid-season:

The Bachelor

8-10pm

TUESDAY



Fall:

Dancing with the Stars results (All-Stars edition)

8pm (fall only)

Happy Endings

9pm

Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23

9:30

Private Practice

10pm

Mid-season:

*How to Live With Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life)

8pm

Logline: A single-camera comedy about a recently divorced single mother who moves in with her eccentric parents.

Cast: Sarah Chalke, Jon Dore, Elizabeth Perkins

*The Family Tools

8:30

Logline: Based on the UK show about a man who puts his dreams on hold to run the family handyman business.

Cast: Kyle Bornheimer, JK Simmons, Edi Gathegin

WEDNESDAY



Fall:

The Middle

8pm

Suburgatory

8:30

Modern Family

9pm

*The Neighbors

9:30

Logline: Logline: A single-camera comedy about a family who move next door to aliens.

Cast: Jami Gertz, Simon Templeman, Toks Olagundoye, Tim Jo, Lenny Venito

*Nashville

10pm

Logline: A soap that follows the differing fortunes of two country music stars in Nashville.

Cast: Sam Palladio, Clare Bowen, Jonathan Jackson, Powers Boothe, Hayden Panettiere, Robert Wisdom

THURSDAY

Fall:

*Last Resort

8pm

Logline: A futuristic thriller about the crew of a US nuclear submarine who become fugitives after refusing to fire their missiles, and then establish themselves as an independent nuclear nation.

Cast: Daniel Lissing, Andre Braugher, Autumn Reeser, Daisy Betts, Scott Speedman

Grey’s Anatomy

9pm

Scandal

10pm

FRIDAY

Fall:

Shark Tank

8pm

Primetime: What Would You Do?

9pm

20/20

10pm



Beginning in November:

Last Man Standing

8pm

*Malibu Country

8:30

Logline: A woman divorces her cheating rock star husband and moves her family from Nashville to a little house in Malibu.

Cast:Reba McEntire, Lily Tomlin, Sara Rue

Shark Tank

9pm (new time-slot)

SATURDAY

Saturday Night College Football

8pm

TBD mid-season series:

Wife Swap (returning)

Body of Proof (returning)

*Zero Hour

Logline: After his wife is kidnapped, a sceptical magazine editor becomes involved in a huge conspiracy dating back to the Second World War.

Cast: Anthony Edwards, Scott Michael Foster, Addison Timlin, Carmen Ejogo, Jacinda Barrett, Michael Nyquist

*Red Widow

Logline: Based on the Dutch format Penoza, about the widow of an assassinated criminal who is forced to take her husband”s place in a crime syndicate to protect her family.

Cast: Lee Tergesen, Luke Goss, Radha Mitchell, Rade Serbedzija

*Mistresses

Logline: Based on the UK series about four women and their scandalous love lives.

Cast: Alyssa Milano, Jes Macallan, Rochelle Aytes, Yunjin Kim

CBS:

SUNDAY

Fall:

60 Minutes

7pm

The Amazing Race

8pm

The Good Wife

9pm

The Mentalist

10pm

MONDAY

Fall:

How I Met Your Mother

8pm

*Partners

8:30

Logline: Two lifelong friends, who are both architects, form a business partnership.

Cast: Michael Urie, David Krumholtz, Sophia Bush, Brandon Routh

2 Broke Girls

9pm

Mike & Molly

9:30

Hawaii Five-O

10pm

TUESDAY

Fall:

NCIS

8pm

NCIS: Los Angeles

9pm

*Vegas

10pm

Logline: The true story of Ralph Lamb, a rodeo cowboy-turned-sheriff in Las Vegas.

Cast: Michael Chiklis, Dennis Quaid, Taylor Handley, Carrie-Anne Moss

WEDNESDAY

Fall:

Survivor

8pm

Criminal Minds

9pm

CSI

10pm

THURSDAY

Fall:

The Big Bang Theory

8pm

Two and a Half Men

8:30

Person of Interest

9pm

*Elementary

10pm

Logline: A modern take on the cases of Sherlock Holmes, with the detective now living in New York City.

Cast: Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu

FRIDAY

Fall:

CSI: NY

8pm

*Made in Jersey

9pm

Logline: A legal drama about a working-class woman who uses her street smarts to compete at a New York law firm.

Cast: Toni Trucks, Janet Montgomery, Kyle MacLachlan, Felix Solis

Blue Bloods

10pm

SATURDAY

Fall:

Crimetime Saturday

8-10pm

48 Hours Mystery

10pm



TBD mid-season series:

Friend Me

Logline: Multi-camera comedy about two 20-something best friends who move from Indiana to Los Angeles.

Cast: Tim Robinson, Parvesh Cheena

Golden Boy

Logline: About a cop”s meteoric rise from officer to detective to police commissioner.

Cast: Theo James, Chi McBride, Kevin Alejandro, Stella Maeve

The Job (reality)

Logline: Contestants vie for a job at an entertainment magazine.

Creator: Mark Burnett

Undercover Boss (returning)

The CW

MONDAY

Fall:

90210

8pm

Gossip Girl

9pm (fall only)

Mid-season:

*The Carrie Diaries

9pm

Logline: Based on Candice Bushnell”s books, this prequel to Sex & the City is set during the characters” high school years.

Cast: Stefania Owen, Katie Findlay, Ellen Wong, AnnaSophia Robb, Freema Agyeman

TUESDAY

Fall:

Hart of Dixie

8pm

*Emily Owens, M.D.

9pm

Logline: A doctor hoping to leave her nerdy past behind discovers life at the hospital where she works is no different to high school.

Cast: Michael Rady, Kelly McCreary, Justin Hartley, Aja Naomi King

WEDNESDAY

Fall:

*Arrow

8pm

Logline: A modern take on the DC Comics character Green Arrow.

Cast: Katie Cassidy, Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Susanna Thompson, Willa Holland, Colin Donnell

Supernatural

9pm

THURSDAY

Fall:

The Vampire Diaries

8pm

*Beauty and the Beast

9pm

Logline: An NYPD detective is haunted by her mother”s murder and the killer”s demise at the hands of a creature, whom she discovers is the survivor of a military experiment gone wrong.

Cast: Kristin Kreuk, Austin Basis, Nicole Gale Anderson, Nina Lisandrello, Jay Ryan, Max Brown

FRIDAY

Fall:

America’s Next Top Model

9pm

Nikita

9pm

TBD mid-season series:

*Cult

Logline: A production assistant on a TV show and a blogger investigate its fans, who might be recreating crimes from the show in real life.

Cast: Matt Davis, Jessica Lucas, Alona Tal, Robert Knepper