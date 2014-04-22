‘Falling Skies’ season 4 trailer forecasts dark times ahead for the 2nd Massachusetts Militia

(CBR) TNT has unveiled a full-length trailer for the fourth season of “Falling Skies”, the post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama created by Robert Rodat and executive produced by Steven Spielberg.

The series stars Noah Wyle as Tom Mason, a former history professor who becomes second-in-command of the 2nd Massachusetts Militia Regiment, a group of civilians and fighters who flee Boston in the aftermath of an alien invasion and fight the otherwordly occupiers.

If the trailer”s title, “Requiem,” weren”t a tip-off, the footage makes it clear that the fourth season isn”t going to be any more cheerful for the human resistance than the previous seasons were.

“Falling Skies” returns Sunday, June 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TNT.