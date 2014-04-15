Family Circus Gets A Darkly Funny ‘True Detective’ Makeover

For over fifty years, 'The Family Circus' has been a mainstay in American newspapers. You know, the dead trees with ink on them your parents and grandparents use as a hard copy of the Internet. A snapshot from a time when families were nuclear and conservative and religious and blissfully free of difficulties – re: never – the comic is still limping along but feels more like a time capsule than a comic strip.
Enter 'True Detective' and all its existential ramblings about if life even has meaning via 'Time Is A Flat Circus'. Pairing that melancholy outlook with Billy, Dolly, Jeffy, and PJ injects the strip with an over-the-top 21st century humor, which probably means were all terrible cynical jerks but c'est la vie.
#1 – Dolly questions whether her mother is selfish for bringing them into the world. With six billion people is is unsound to have four children?
#2 – Jeffy ponders the futility of suburbia, the middle class fleeing from the city only to turn around and gentrify it a generation later, abandoning the sprawl the lower class.
#3 – Jeffy embodies the post-millennial generation, children who are growing up with unparalleled access to the world at an early age and all the jaded entropy that breeds.
#4 – Billy points out the struggle of religion to adapt their message to a society where science and literacy are general knowledge.
Whoever is running 'Time Is A Flat Circus' has a real knack for finding the perfect comic strip to showcase their quotes. While the blog is new, it's updating regularly. Be sure to check out the entire collection!
ThaT is amazing… I definitely prefer this over ‘Family Circus’ already
This tumblr is like a memory of a tweet: [bit.ly]
Mainly because it’s the exact same thing. Whoever’s behind this is a straight up plagiarist.