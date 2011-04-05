‘Family Guy’ clan to get their own comic book series

04.05.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Peter Griffin and his long put-upon, but funny, family are heading to the pages of their own comic book series.

Titan Comics and Twentieth Century Fox Consumer Products says that Peter; his wife, Lois; kids Meg, Chris and Stewie; along with family dog and martini aficionado, Brian, will headline their own series on July 27.

Titan says the series also will feature other characters from its television counterpart, including Glen Quagmire, Cleveland Brown and Joe Swanson.

The series will be drawn by S.L. Gallant, whose previous work includes runs on “G.I. Joe” and “Torchwood,” and Anthony Williams, who has drawn for “Judge Dredd” and “Batman.”

