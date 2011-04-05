‘Family Guy’ clan to get their own comic book series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Peter Griffin and his long put-upon, but funny, family are heading to the pages of their own comic book series.
Titan Comics and Twentieth Century Fox Consumer Products says that Peter; his wife, Lois; kids Meg, Chris and Stewie; along with family dog and martini aficionado, Brian, will headline their own series on July 27.
Titan says the series also will feature other characters from its television counterpart, including Glen Quagmire, Cleveland Brown and Joe Swanson.
The series will be drawn by S.L. Gallant, whose previous work includes runs on “G.I. Joe” and “Torchwood,” and Anthony Williams, who has drawn for “Judge Dredd” and “Batman.”
Copyright (2010) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
“‘Ey Lois, remembah dah time I wuz reading Spider-Man…?”
I am just really mad that it took me this long to finally see that Family Guy is a great show. Thanks to DISHOnline.com, I was able to use my free at work to check out other shows. At home I only have time to watch the shows that I know I like before I got to bed. If you want to check out other shows and you have DISH Network, go to DISHOnline.com. You can also access your DVR from the site and set your new favorite shows to record.