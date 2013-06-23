‘Family Ties’ creator, ‘Must Love Dogs’ director Gary David Goldberg dies at 68

“Family Ties” creator Gary David Goldberg, a two-time Emmy winner, died on Saturday (June 23) at his home in Montecito, California.

According to media reports, the 68-year-old Goldberg died of cancer.

Goldberg got his start in Hollywood writing and producing on “The Tony Randall Show” and “Lou Grant,” winning the first of his Emmys for that Ed Asner vehicle.

“Family Ties,” which premiered in 1982, starred Michael J. Fox, Meredith Baxter-Birney, Michael Gross and Tina Yothers. The generation gap comedy developed into both a popular success, boosted by a pairing with “The Cosby Show” in 1984, and an Emmy favorite, with Fox winning three trophies and Goldberg sharing a win in 1987 for the episode “A, My Name is Alex.” At its peak, “Family Ties” would averaged over 28 million viewers per week. The series ended in 1989 after 180 episodes.

Starting in 1996, Goldberg had another hit with Fox, co-creating ABC’s “Spin City” with Bill Lawrence.

While it wasn’t a hit, 1991’s “Brooklyn Bridge” still has passionate supporters to this day.

Goldberg’s TV shows were produced through his Ubu Productions banner and the indelible title card featuring the picture of his beloved labrador and his voiceover saying, “Sit, Ubu. Sit. Good dog,” followed by a bark.

On the big screen, Goldberg directed and adapted the screenplays for 1989’s “Dad” and 2005’s “Must Love Dogs.”

Goldberg is survived by wife Dr. Diana Meehan and daughters Shana and Cailin.