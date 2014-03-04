13 Famous Celebrities Covered With Classic Tattoos

What happens when you take iconic images of celebrities and other famous faces and infuse them with vintage tattoo? Based on these images, amazingness that's what! Seattle based tattoo artist Cheyenne Randall let his imagination run wild in a parallel universe where being tattooed is the highest form of fashion.

#1 – Marilyn Monroe

Photo Credit: Cheyenne Randall

#2 – Prince William and Duchess Kate

Photo Credit: Cheyenne Randall

#3 – Mark Twain

Photo Credit: Cheyenne Randall

And that's just the beginning! After the jump, see how ten more famous faces look once Randall has given them an ink makeover.