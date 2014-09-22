‘Fancy’ Remixed with Fergie’s ‘London Bridge’ is, Um, Great

#Iggy Azalea
09.22.14 4 years ago

Iggy Azalea's “Fancy” is the most popular song of the summer, and that means you're inhuman if you're not sick of it. But looky here: Suddenly Iggy's anthem is new again thanks to a remix with Fergie's old hit “London Bridge.” Could it be that “fancy” is just another way of saying “Fergalicious”? 

