Iggy Azalea's “Fancy” is the most popular song of the summer, and that means you're inhuman if you're not sick of it. But looky here: Suddenly Iggy's anthem is new again thanks to a remix with Fergie's old hit “London Bridge.” Could it be that “fancy” is just another way of saying “Fergalicious”?
‘Fancy’ Remixed with Fergie’s ‘London Bridge’ is, Um, Great
Louis VIrtel 09.22.14 4 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With