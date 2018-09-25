Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law, as Newt Scamander and The Young Dumblepope, are out to stop Johnny Depp’s dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the latest (and final) trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Harry Potter fans might be interested to know that Dumbledore isn’t the only familiar name in the film: the until-know mysterious character played by Claudia Kim is Nagini, Voldemort’s sidekick snake (snakekick?) and Horcrux.

“It will be so interesting to see another side of Nagini,” Kim told Entertainment Weekly. “You’ve only seen her as a Horcrux. In this, she’s a wonderful and vulnerable woman who wants to live. She wants to stay a human being and I think that’s a wonderful contrast to the character.” If only the Niffler had killed Nagini in her snake-form in the 1920s. Then maybe Snape would have lived.

Watch the trailer above. Here’s the official plot synopsis.

At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander. But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald — which also stars Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Carmen Ejogo, and Poppy Corby-Tuech — opens on November 16.