‘Fantastic Four’ reboot tone aiming for somewhere between Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Chronicle’

(CBR) Marvel”s First Family gets another shot at big-screen success next summer with director Josh Trank”s “Fantastic Four” reboot. Like it or not, the film is coming together, with a cast that includes Miles Teller as Reed Richards, Kate Mara as Susan Storm, Michael B. Jordan as Johnny Storm and Jamie Bell as Ben Grimm.

It”s a young cast, and a young director – and to hear writer Simon Kinberg tell it, it”s going to be a young story, with the idea to focus on the formation of the Fantastic Four.

“We”re treating this as the origin of the Fantastic Four,” he told Crave Online, “so in future movies you”d have them on sort of splashier adventures to some extent but in this one we tried to ground the science as much as possible and make it feel like it could take place in our world before it cantilevers into other worlds.”

Kinberg”s comments go beyond the scope of “Fantastic Four”, as he also touched on the tone of the film. According to the writer, the new “Fantastic Four” movie will “be somewhere on the spectrum between [Sam Raimi's] 'Spider-Man and Chronicle'.”

“Josh Trank”s instincts are to be as realistic and grounded and real with this stuff as possible. In many ways I would say it”s definitely more of a drama than comedy,” he said. “It”s still in the direction of 'Spider-Man'. It”s not like 'Dark Knight'. And even 'Chronicle' has a lot of fun in it.”

“Fantastic Four” hits theaters on June 19, 2015.