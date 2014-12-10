‘Fargo’ lands Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons for Season 2

Casting has officially begun in earnest for the second season of FX's “Fargo,” which is officially set to begin production in Calgary in January.

The first two actors formally announced for the 10-episode anthology miniseries are Kirsten Dunst (“Bring It On”) and Jesse Plemons, who appear to be set as the civilian side of the story, which will be set in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Luverne, Minnesota in 1979.

Dunst will play Peggy Blomquist, “a small town beautician with big city dreams who is trying to figure out who she really is and what she really wants as she struggles with traditional societal expectations.” Plemons will play Peggy's husband Ed, a butcher's assistant, who struggles to be supportive with his wife's journey of self-discovery.

Will Ed eventually kill many people? If Plemons' history on “Friday Night Lights” and “Breaking Bad” has taught us anything, the answer is probably “Yes.”

On the law-and-order side, we already knew that the “Fargo” season focuses on the young Lou Solverson (Keith Carradine in Season 1, but still yet-to-be-cast for Season 2), newly back from Vietnam and working as a State Police Officer. Solverson's wife Betsy and, four-year-old daughter Molly (you've heard of her) and fellow officer Ben Schmidt also remain uncast.

[This may be my last time to say this… Joel Kinnaman = Lou Solverson. Make it happen.]

The Wrap announced earlier this week that Jeffrey Donovan had been cast in a supporting role and that the show was hoping to land Nick Offerman, but as of today, Plemons and Dunst are the only pieces of casting FX can confirm.

“Fargo” was the winner of HitFix's 3rd Annual TV Critics' Poll.

And “Fargo” was my No.1 show of 2014.

The current plan is for the second “Fargo” season to premiere in Fall 2015, with creator/showrunner Noah Hawley and executive producers Warren Littlefield and John Cameron returning. Joel & Ethan Coen are also returning as nominal executive producers.

Over/Under on how many people Ed Blomquist will kill is set at three. What're you gonna take?