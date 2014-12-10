‘Fargo’ Season 2 will premiere next fall starring Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

#Fargo
12.10.14 4 years ago

“Fargo” Season 2 will premiere next fall starring Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
FX announced that Season 2 won't kick off until next fall, with another 10-episode run. “Friday Night Lights” alum Plemons and Dunst will play a married couple. He”s a butcher”s assistant and she”s a beautician with dreams of living in the big city.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fargo
TAGSFARGO

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP