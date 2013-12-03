‘Fast and Furious 6’ DVD sales will benefit Paul Walker’s Reach Out WorldWide

Universal Studios will honor the late “Fast & Furious” star Paul Walker by supporting his non-profit organization Reach Out WorldWide.

The studio announced today that a percentage of proceeds from the upcoming DVD/Blu-ray release of “Fast & Furious 6” will be donated to Reach Out WorldWide, a network of first responder who aid local communities struggling to cope with natural disasters.

Walker founded the organization in the wake of 2010’s devastating Haiti earthquake. He had been attending a fundraiser for the organization the day he died.

“With the passing of Paul, the world has lost a man who spent a great deal of his life in service to others. We share in the deep grief of his family, friends and the countless fans who love him,” said Universal Pictures chairman Donna Langley. “We keep Paul”s memory alive and honor his legacy through continued support of Reach Out WorldWide, the non-profit he founded to give hope to those who must rebuild after they have experienced natural disasters.”

Walker”s family has requested that in lieu of flowers or other gifts, donations be made to support Reach Out WorldWide.

“Fast and Furious 6,” which also stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson, Jordana Brewster, Chris Bridges and Luke Evans, will be available on Blu-ray, DVD, Digital and On Demand December 10.